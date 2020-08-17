You are here

Lebanon needs two-week lockdown after COVID-19 spike, health minister says

Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan speaks during a press conference at the ministry in the capital Beirut on February 21, 2020. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 August 2020
Reuters

Lebanon needs two-week lockdown after COVID-19 spike, health minister says

  • Lebanon registered a record 439 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours on Sunday
Updated 17 August 2020
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon should be locked down for two weeks after a spike in COVID-19 infections, the caretaker government’s health minister was quoted as saying on Monday.
“We declare today a state of general alert and we need a brave decision to close (the country) for two weeks,” Hamad Hassan told Voice of Lebanon radio.
Lebanon registered a record 439 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours on Sunday.

Topics: Coronavirus

Putin, Erdogan discuss conflicts in Libya, Syria in phone call

Updated 33 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

Putin, Erdogan discuss conflicts in Libya, Syria in phone call

  • The Kremlin said the call’s main focus was on the crisis in Libya
  • It also said both leaders agreed to step up anti-terrorism efforts in Syria
Updated 33 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflicts in Libya and Syria with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in a telephone call on Monday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
The Kremlin said the call’s main focus was on the crisis in Libya, highlighting the need to make real steps toward a sustainable cease-fire.
It also said both leaders agreed to step up anti-terrorism efforts in Syria, after reports earlier on Monday of a Turkish-Russian joint patrol being hit by a blast in the Idlib region.

Topics: Putin Erdogan Turkey Russia Libya Syria

