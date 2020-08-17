Israel invites Abu Dhabi crown prince to Jerusalem

You are here

Israel's President Reuven Rivlin attends a bilateral meeting with Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison (not pictured) at the Parliament House in Canberra on February 26, 2020. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 August 2020
Reuters

  • President Reuven Rivlin said he is hopeful the agreement will help strengthen the trust between both countries
  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed said deal halts further annexation of Palestinian territories
JERUSALEM: Israel's president on Monday invited Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed to visit Jerusalem, praising his role in achieving a "noble and courageous" deal to normalize relations between Israel and the UAE.
Both countries announced on Thursday they would forge formal ties under a US-sponsored deal.


"In these fateful days, leadership is measured by its courage and ability to be groundbreaking and far-sighted," Israeli President Reuven Rivlin wrote in a letter to Sheikh Mohammed.
"I have no doubt that future generations will appreciate the way you, the brave and wise leaders, have restarted the discourse on peace, trust, dialogue between peoples and religions, cooperation and a promising future," Rivlin wrote.

 

 

"On behalf of the people of Israel and (me) personally, I take this opportunity to extend an invitation to Your Highness to visit Israel and Jerusalem and be our honoured guest," Rivlin said in the letter, which his spokesman released publicly.
"I am hopeful," Rivlin's letter went on, "that this step will help build and strengthen the trust between us and the peoples of the region, a trust that will promote understanding between us all.
"Such trust, as demonstrated in the noble and courageous act, will set our region forward, bring economic well-being and provide prosperity and stability to the people of the Middle East as a whole."

UAE minister says UAE-Israel agreement not directed at Iran

UAE summons Iranian Chargé d’Affairs over Rouhani’s Israel deal threats

UAE-Israel phone lines open after accord to normalize relations

UAE, Israel reach ‘historic deal’ to normalize relations

Palestinians have been angered by the agreement and Palestine Liberation Organization official Wassel Abu Youssef condemned Rivlin's invitation, saying "the visit of any Arab official to Jerusalem through the gate of normalization is rejected."
Israel seized the eastern part of the city in 1967 and annexed it in a move that has not won world recognition. It considers all of Jerusalem its capital. Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of the state they seek.

Topics: Peace deal UAE Israel UAE-Israel relations

EU-Italy delegation in Tunisia to discuss slowing migration

Tunisian Interior and Prime Minister designate Hichem Mechichi, right, greets Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio at Tunis Carthage airport in Tunis, Monday. (AP)
Updated 17 min 26 sec ago
AP

EU-Italy delegation in Tunisia to discuss slowing migration

  • Talks to focus on broader European aid to fight the poverty and joblessness that fuels it
Updated 17 min 26 sec ago
AP

TUNIS: Top Italian and European Union officials are holding talks in Tunisia on Monday to try to stem the growing numbers of migrants crossing from the North African country to Europe.
Tunisia's president, whose young democracy is struggling economically, said he wants the talks to focus not only on security measures to curb migration but also on broader European aid to fight the poverty and joblessness that fuels it.
The number of migrants leaving Tunisia has grown as much as fivefold this year compared to last year, for a total of about 5,700 people, according to estimates from the Tunisian Forum of Economic and Social Rights, an aid group following migration flows.
More migrants landing in Italy now came from Tunisia than departed from neighboring lawless Libya, according to Italian government figures released Saturday. A total of 16,347 migrants reached Italian shores over the past year, a 149 percent increase compared to the previous 12-month period, but still a number much lower than in several other recent years.
Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson and the EU's commissioner for neighboring countries Oliver Varhelyi were scheduled to meet Monday with Tunisian President Kais Saied and other top Tunisian officials.
Lamorgese, who visited Tunisia just two weeks ago for similar talks, said the trip is aimed at boosting Europe-wide solidarity with Tunisia.
Tunisia's leader said he wants to broaden the migration discussion with Italy to make it more European, according to the official news agency TAP.
“Now is the time to act together to contain the (migratory) pressure and tackle the root causes ... to help change the perception of young people of their reality and of their country and give them hope for a better life in their own country, rather than venturing into an unknown future," Saied said in a statement.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The number of migrants leaving Tunisia has grown as much as fivefold this year compared to last year, for a total of about 5,700 people.

• Tunisia’s unemployment rate stood at 15 percent before the coronavirus pandemic and has since climbed to 21 percent.

Tunisia’s unemployment rate stood at 15 percent before the coronavirus pandemic and has since climbed to 21 percent. The country has struggled to restore prosperity since protesters overthrew a longtime autocrat in 2011, unleashing Arab Spring uprisings around the world.
The Italian and EU delegation is also expected to visit the Bardo Museum in Tunis, to honor victims of a 2015 extremist attack there that killed 21 people of various nationalities. The attack on one of the country's prime tourist sites damaged Tunisia's tourism industry.
Meanwhile in North Macedonia, a major transit point for migrants entering the EU, police said Monday a car carrying a dozen migrants from Syria crashed into a stationary police truck, killing two of the car passengers and injuring the other 10 as well as a police officer.
Police said the accident occurred Sunday night near the town of Radovis, about 100 kilometers (63 miles) southeast of the capital Skopje.
The Greek border with North Macedonia was closed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But trafficking networks remain active, ferrying migrants who make their way from Turkey into Greece and then attempt to head north to more prosperous European countries.
Police said that in July alone they had detained a total of 567 migrants attempting to illegally transit North Macedonia.

Topics: EU and Italy immigration African migrants

