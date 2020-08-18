You are here

Italy gives Tunisia €11m to stem migrant flow

Migrants disembark after arriving at the island of Lampedusa, Italy, July 24, 2020. (Reuters)
Francesco Bongarrà

  • Tunisian President Kais Saied stressed the importance of “greater cooperation to tackle the root causes of migration” 
  • Thousands of people have been departing from Tunisia to reach the Italian island of Lampedusa, leading to opposition criticism of Italy’s government
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy’s Interior Ministry has released €11 million ($13 million) to Tunisia’s government for use in efforts to stem the flow of migrants.

Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio visited Tunis, accompanied by European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson and European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighbourhood Policy Oliver Varhelji.

They met with Tunisian President Kais Saied, designate Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and interim Foreign Minister Selma Ennaifer. They discussed migrant flows, which have seen a spike this summer.

Thousands of people have been departing from Tunisia to reach the Italian island of Lampedusa, leading to opposition criticism of Italy’s government. Over the last few days alone, more than 700 migrants have landed in Lampedusa. 

Italian authorities believe that since the start of the year, nearly half of the over 16,000 people who have landed on Italy’s shores departed from Tunisia.

Saied stressed the importance of “greater cooperation to tackle the root causes of migration.” 

Di Maio said “Italy is willing to help,” and expressed his desire to “strengthen the partnership for shared development.”

Lamorgese said: “Tunisia isn’t alone. We’re ready to take all the necessary initiatives to support it in terms of instruments for the purpose of controlling illegal immigration. However, an extra effort is required by the Tunisian government because the pressure on our country, in particular on Lampedusa and Sicily, creates a situation of serious difficulty which is aggravated by the COVID-19 health emergency.”

He added that cooperation projects will be on standby “until the next Tunisian government is formed, hopefully next week.”

Rome is seeking the establishment of a shared information system that will promptly alert the Tunisian gendarmerie and Italian coast guard when migrant boats are at sea, in order to block them while they still are in Tunisian waters. 

The €11 million from Italy will also be used for the maintenance of Tunisian patrol boats, the training of local security forces and the installation of radar equipment.

“I want to be very clear. Those who will arrive in Italy irregularly won’t be able to take advantage of any regularization opportunities. They will be sent back home on the spot,” Di Maio warned.

“Tunisia is considered a safe place. There aren’t people escaping from war there. So if Tunisians will try to reach Italy illegally they will only face repatriation.”

Di Maio said the EU will fund “a great plan for Tunisian youth” to provide an incentive for them to stay in their country. Johansson and Varhelji said the EU will do its best to provide support to Tunisia’s economy.

Overfishing in Congo threatens endangered sharks, report warns

Overfishing in Congo threatens endangered sharks, report warns

  • The bustling seaside business could be jeopardizing the marine environment in the Gulf of Guinea
  • In Congo, fishermen say their catches have declined since the Chinese boats began appearing in 2000
DAKAR: Each day, fishmongers in Congo Republic pile up hundreds of dead sharks on the shore and begin lopping off fins and bartering over hammerheads and other endangered species.
The bustling seaside business could be jeopardizing the marine environment in the Gulf of Guinea, wildlife trade group TRAFFIC warned this week. Artisanal fishermen are harvesting 400-1,000 sharks and rays per day, according to surveys it conducted last year.
The fishermen say they don’t have a choice. A rise in industrial fishing by dozens of mainly Chinese trawlers in Congolese waters is eroding their livelihoods.
“Since the Chinese trawlers arrived, it’s complicated things,” said Alain Pangou, a 54-year-old fisherman. “It’s difficult to live.”
In a short film released alongside the report on Monday, Pangou and his small crew lament bygone days of plentiful fish, as they clear a net of juvenile hammerheads – too young to have had any offspring to replace their numbers.
At the nearby Songolo Beach market, in Pointe-Noire, traders haggle over fins for export to Asia, while the rest of the meat is sold for local consumption.
“The artisanal shark fishers shouldn’t be targeted as the bad boys here, they’re getting squeezed by an unregulated industrial fisheries sector,” said Emma Stokes who heads the regional office of another environmental group, the Wildlife Conservation Society.
Worldwide, shark populations are in trouble due to industrial fishing and the practice of ‘finning’ – or slicing off shark fins for a soup considered a Chinese delicacy. Demand for fins has spurred a global raid on these apex predators.
A global ocean survey published on July 22 in the journal Nature found that sharks were “functionally extinct” at one fifth of 371 coastal reefs monitored since 2015.
In Congo, fishermen say their catches have declined since the Chinese boats began appearing in 2000. Oil platforms set up in the Gulf have also drastically reduced the area open for fishing.
The country’s waters have yet to be surveyed; officials say they need outside financing and expertise.
“We fish them, we know how to do that, but the stock is unknown,” said Fisheries Director Benoit Atsango in the video, which was financed by charitable fund Arcadia.

