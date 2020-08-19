You are here

Madinah governor inspects health project

Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman, center, inspects an ongoing health project on Tuesday. The project is slated for completion within 24 months. (SPA)
Updated 19 August 2020
SPA

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Tuesday inspected the Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital project, which is expected to be completed within 24 months. The governor was briefed on the various stages of the health project and the facilities that are being built. The integrated hospital will have a capacity of 200 beds. With six surgical theaters and 40 medical clinics, it will be equipped with the most modern technology to ensure the best health solutions for people of the region.
Prince Faisal appreciated the role of the private sector in raising the efficiency of the health care system. The project is being carried out in partnership between the Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital and the Abdul Bar Al-Shawi endowment under the supervision of the Madinah Region Development Authority.
The governor said such projects are perfect examples of community service.

Foreign minister: Saudi Arabia is committed to Arab peace plan

Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

Foreign minister: Saudi Arabia is committed to Arab peace plan

  • Saudi Arabia: Israel's annexation policies and settlement building are illegitimate
  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan made the comments at a press conference in Berlin
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said it was committed to peace between the Palestinians and Israelis based on the Arab peace plan.
The comment, made at a press conference in Berlin by the Kingdom’s foreign minister, comes after the UAE and Israel agreed last Thursday to normalize relations.


Prince Faisal bin Farhan also said the Kingdom considers “Israel’s unilateral policies of an annexation and building settlements as illegitimate and detrimental to the two states solution.”

