Madinah governor inspects health project

Foreign minister: Saudi Arabia is committed to Arab peace plan

LONDON: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said it was committed to peace between the Palestinians and Israelis based on the Arab peace plan.

The comment, made at a press conference in Berlin by the Kingdom’s foreign minister, comes after the UAE and Israel agreed last Thursday to normalize relations.



Prince Faisal bin Farhan also said the Kingdom considers “Israel’s unilateral policies of an annexation and building settlements as illegitimate and detrimental to the two states solution.”