MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Tuesday inspected the Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital project, which is expected to be completed within 24 months. The governor was briefed on the various stages of the health project and the facilities that are being built. The integrated hospital will have a capacity of 200 beds. With six surgical theaters and 40 medical clinics, it will be equipped with the most modern technology to ensure the best health solutions for people of the region.
Prince Faisal appreciated the role of the private sector in raising the efficiency of the health care system. The project is being carried out in partnership between the Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital and the Abdul Bar Al-Shawi endowment under the supervision of the Madinah Region Development Authority.
The governor said such projects are perfect examples of community service.
Madinah governor inspects health project
