Jordan reiterates two-state solution as ‘sole path’ to peace

DUBAI: Abandoning Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories and a two-state solution are needed to resolve the decades-long conflict and achieve a “just peace” in the region, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by national daily Jordan Times.
Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the “sole path” to ending the conflict is abiding by the two-state solution, which was drawn-up based on international legitimacy resolutions, signed accords, and the Arab Peace Initiative.
Safadi emphasized the need for the international community to intervene and encourage negotiations towards the proposal, adding other alternatives would undermine all peace opportunities.
Secretary of the Central Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization Saeb Erekat, who had a meeting with Safadi, thanked Jordan for its position on the Israel-Palestine conflict.
