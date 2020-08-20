You are here

Emirates to serve all ‘network destinations’ by summer 2021

According to the Emirates website, the airline currently serves 70 destinations. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • Emirates halted operations in late March
  • COO said the airline will serve 143 destinations by summer next year
DUBAI: Dubai-based airline Emirates expects to resume flights to all “network destinations” by summer 2021, its chief operating officer said Thursday, after the coronavirus pandemic halted most global air travel.
The Middle East’s largest carrier, which has a fleet of 270 wide-bodied aircraft, halted operations in late March.
Shortly afterwards, it resumed limited passenger flights focused on repatriations and has since been gradually expanding its network after Dubai eased travel restrictions to revive its tourism industry.
“I think we can easily say by summer 2021, we’ll be serving 100 percent of our network destinations,” Adel Al-Redha told CNBC.
Redha said the airline will serve 143 destinations by summer next year, down from 157 before the crisis.
“Obviously the... frequency of flights per day will depend on the demand and some of the restrictions that will need to unwind from some airports and some countries.”
According to the Emirates website, the airline currently serves 70 destinations.
“If I compare our performance now with a month ago, we have almost doubled the number of passengers we have been carrying onboard our aircraft,” Redha said.
Emirates president Tim Clark has previously said that it could take up to four years for operations to return to “some degree of normality” and the airline could lay off up to 15 percent of its staff.
The airline has announced several rounds of layoffs, without disclosing numbers.
Before the virus hit, Emirates employed some 60,000 staff, including 4,300 pilots and nearly 22,000 cabin crew, according to its annual report.
Tourism has long been the economic mainstay of Dubai, which welcomed more than 16 million visitors last year. Before the pandemic crippled global travel, the aim was to reach 20 million this year.

Saudi oil minister salutes the ‘three Cs' of oil stability — cuts, compliance, compensation

Frank Kane

Saudi oil minister salutes the ‘three Cs' of oil stability — cuts, compliance, compensation

  • OPEC+ oil producers had achieved “unprecedented” levels of compliance with the historic cuts in April
 DUBAI: Global oil markets are “on the path to rebalancing” as OPEC+, the alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, sticks by its tough new regime to limit crude production, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman said on Wednesday.

The minister said the improved outlook was due to increased demand as pandemic-hit economies re-open, but also because of what he called “the three Cs — cuts, compliance and compensation.”

“The world now recognizes that OPEC+ has been instrumental in bringing stability to oil markets, the energy industry and the global economy,” he said at the monthly virtual meeting of energy ministers to monitor world oil markets. Some energy experts have predicted oil demand will be at 97 per cent of pre-pandemic levels this year.

OPEC+ oil producers had achieved “unprecedented” levels of compliance with the historic cuts in April, with average compliance reaching 97 per cent and some members — notably Iraq and Nigeria — hitting record levels.

Both countries have also agreed to compensate OPEC+ for past over-production to help eliminate the oil surplus, but Prince Abdul Aziz hinted that the compensation deal would be phased out as markets approached rebalance.

“We should endeavor to put this temporary compensation regime behind us, by clearing all the past over-production by end of September,” he said.

The meeting closed with the level of cuts, 7.7 million barrels per day, unchanged. In private session, delegatesstressed the need to comply 100 per cent with agreed cuts.

Prince Abdul Aziz said there were encouraging signs of rebalancing between oil supply and demand in the draw-down of global oil inventories, the reduction in “floating storage” in tankers, and a recovery in demand for gasoline and diesel in many countries, including Saudi Arabia.

He warned, however, that “the jury is still out” on how fast and uniform the global economic recovery would be because of the ongoing threat from COVID-19.

Oil prices took some heart from the OPEC+ gathering. Brent crude, the global benchmark, traded at $45.95, more than 2 per cent up.
 

