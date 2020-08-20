You are here

Man jailed for smuggling migrants into UK days after death of Sudanese teenager

Altaib Mobarak, 43, was caught on July 7 by the UK Border Force piloting a dinghy, known as a rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) in the English Channel between Britain and France. (UK Border Force)
  • Home Office official says smugglers “risk lives” by using unsuitable boats in busy shipping lane
LONDON: A man has been jailed in the UK for trying to smuggle migrants into the country, a day after it was revealed a Sudanese teenager had drowned attempting to reach the English coast.

Altaib Mobarak, 43, was caught on July 7 by the UK Border Force piloting a dinghy, known as a rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) in the English Channel between Britain and France, carrying nine Sudanese and Yemeni nationals, including two children.

He admitted to driving the RHIB, and a charge of facilitating illegal entry into the UK, and was sentenced to two years in prison by a judge at Kent Crown Court. 

UK Home Office Clandestine Channel Threat Commander Dan O’Mahoney gave his reaction to the sentence saying: “Those attempting to cross the Channel, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, in unsuitable boats and without appropriate maritime skills are putting at risk the lives of all those on board. It is of particular concern when, as was the case here, vulnerable children are involved.

“It is precisely because of this risk to life — a reality that we have seen confirmed in yesterday’s tragic incident — that we are determined to put a stop to these dangerous crossings,” he added.

O’Mahoney, who was appointed last month to the role by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to tackle the issue of boats being used to smuggle people into Britain, was referring to the death of a 16 year old Sudanese migrant, who fell overboard from a boat.

His body was discovered washed up on a beach not far from the French port of Calais on Wednesday. The deputy prosecutor of Boulogne-sur-Mer, Philippe Sabatier, said there were suggestions that he and another boy had been attempting to use shovels as oars to make the crossing. The second boy was discovered alive “in a state of shock” and taken to a hospital in Calais.

O’Mahoney was speaking from Paris, where he is currently discussing measures on how to prevent migrants from crossing the Channel with French authorities. On Wednesday, 164 more migrants reached the UK in 11 boats, bringing the total to have successfully made the journey in 2020 to 5,000.

Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged in border wall scheme

  • Federal prosecutors alleged that Bannon and three others “orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors”
NEW YORK: Former White House adviser Steve Bannon was arrested Thursday on charges that he and three others ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme “We Build The Wall.”
The charges were contained in an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court.
Federal prosecutors alleged that Bannon and three others “orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors” in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $25 million to build a wall along the southern border of the United States.
Multiple messages were left seeking comment from a spokeswoman for Bannon and his lawyer.
According to the indictment, Bannon promised that 100% of the donated money would be used for the project, but the defendants collectively used hundreds of thousands of dollars in a manner inconsistent with the organization’s public representations.
The indictment said they faked invoices and sham “vendor” arrangements, among other ways, to hide what was really happening.
We Build the Wall originally promoted a project for 3 miles of fence posts in South Texas that was ultimately built and largely funded by Fisher Industries, which has received about $2 billion in funding for wall contracts. Tommy Fisher, CEO, didn’t respond to calls for comment.
Trump recently criticized that section of wall after it showed signs of erosion, saying it was “only done to make me look bad,” even though it was built by his supporters.
Bannon led the conservative Breitbart News before being tapped to serve as chief executive officer of Trump’s campaign in its critical final months, when he pushed a scorched earth strategy that included highlighting the stories of former President Bill Clinton’s accusers. After the election, he served as chief strategist during the turbulent early months of Trump’s administration.
The blunt-spoken, combative Bannon was the voice of a nationalistic, outsider conservatism, and he pushed Trump to follow through on some of his most contentious campaign promises, including his travel ban on several majority-Muslim countries. But Bannon also clashed with other top advisers, and his high profile sometimes irked Trump. He was pushed out in August 2017.
Bannon, who served in the Navy and worked as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs before becoming a Hollywood producer, has been hosting a pro-Trump podcast called “War Room” that began during the president’s impeachment proceedings and has continued during the pandemic.

