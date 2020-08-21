You are here

Army chief’s Riyadh visit a testament to ‘strong’ relations with Saudi Arabia — Pakistani Foreign Office

Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa
SAIMA SHABBIR

  • Gen. Bajwa holds security talks with Saudi deputy defense minister, lauds Kingdom’s role in OIC on Kashmir
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa’s visit to Saudi Arabia was a testament to the enduring strong relations between the two countries, the Pakistani Foreign Office said on Thursday.
Bajwa visited Riyadh earlier this week and met with Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman to discuss security cooperation. The Pakistani army described the general’s trip as being “primarily military affairs oriented.”
“The long-term strategic relationship between the two brotherly countries is time-tested and will continue to grow to our mutual benefit,” Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri told a press briefing in Islamabad, adding that the visit was evidence of “the unchanged fraternal relations and close contact” between the nations.
Chaudhri said the OIC had played an important role in the Kashmir dispute and had deputed a special envoy and set up a contact group specifically to deal with the issue.
The Himalayan region has been at the heart of tensions between Hindu-majority India and Muslim Pakistan for decades, being the cause of two of three wars between the nuclear-armed neighbors. Both countries claim the region in full, but each administers only in part.
On Aug. 5 last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi split the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two federally controlled territories and took away its special privileges, sparking outrage from Pakistan.
“The contact group on Jammu and Kashmir has held four meetings so far on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir since India’s illegal actions of Aug. 5, 2019 and three of those meetings were held at the level of foreign ministers. Pakistan commended Saudi Arabia’s important role in the OIC contact group on Jammu and Kashmir,” Chaudhri said.
On relations with Saudi Arabia, he added that the two countries had “strong” economic, political, security, and military cooperation at all levels.
“The relations between the two brotherly countries have continued to grow over time. The long-term strategic relationship is time-tested and will continue to grow for our mutual benefit.”
He pointed out that the ties had been consolidated by last year’s visits to Saudi Arabia by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the trip by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan in February 2019.
On the current situation in the Middle East and the deal to normalize relations between Israel and the UAE, Chaudhri said the recognition of Israel by Pakistan was not under consideration.
“Peace and stability in the Middle East region remain Pakistan’s key priority. There is no change in Pakistan’s position on Palestine,” he added.
 

Saudi schools set stage for major lesson shake-up

Hebshi Alshammari

  • Students in Kingdom to gain ‘competitive edge’ under 2021 pathways program, says Education Ministry official
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s education system is preparing for drastic changes with the introduction of a new secondary school program in 2021, a Ministry of Education official said.
The pathways secondary education system is in the final stages of preparation and will be applied initially in four public schools around the Kingdom, Prof. Ibrahim Al-Humaidan, general supervisor for the Executive Program of Developing Secondary School Pathways, Study Plans and Academies at the Ministry of
Education, told Arab News.
Arab News obtained a draft copy of the system, which consists of six main academic and career pathways: Scientific; computer and engineering sciences; health and life sciences; humanitarian; business administration; and Shariah. Each pathway offers a unique learning experience.
“The whole idea of the system was conceived after comparing several global educational systems,” Al-Humaidan said.
“All six pathways enhance a student’s skills, values and conduct and make him or her capable of benefiting society and the country. The system will be introduced in certain schools and will be subject to assessment and strict governance.”
The pathways system will improve performance and prepare students for college, while also offering the chance to join a short career diploma program and join the labor market if they have no plans to enrol in college — an approach adopted by many countries around the world.
Students will be offered alternatives and can choose the program they most prefer.
Al-Humaidan said that variety is an added value for the pathways, which present new opportunities for students.
“The latest theories show that learning occurs inside the learner’s environment when the learner interacts with his or her peers and tries to solve problems. It is there that the learner acquires real-life skills and learns new things,” he said.
Al-Humaidan said the courses will give students a competitive edge.
Course content has been reviewed to ensure it matches the student’s age, he added.
The pathways focus more on English language, mathematics, sciences and business administration since these skills increase a student’s chances of success.
Students will have added flexibility to move from one pathway to another after finishing the second year.
Al-Humaidan said that the pathways will allow students to pass incomplete courses during the summer and enrol in the bridging program.
“A teacher is the most influential and the one who can make a difference in the classroom,” he said. “The courses that challenge a student’s mentality will definitely enhance his or her skills.”
Education is among the top priorities of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform program, and is also an integral part of the UNESCO sustainable development plan 2030.

