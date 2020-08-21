What We Are Reading Today: Brooklyn: The Once and Future City

Author: Thomas J. Campanella

America’s most storied urban underdog, Brooklyn has become an internationally recognized brand in recent decades—celebrated and scorned as one of the hippest destinations in the world. In Brooklyn: The Once and Future City, Thomas J. Campanella tells the rich history of the rise, fall, and reinvention of one of the world’s most resurgent cities.

Brooklyn-born Campanella recounts the creation of places familiar and long forgotten, bringing to life the individuals whose dreams, visions, rackets, and schemes forged the city we know today. He reveals how this immigrant Promised Land drew millions, fell victim to its own social anxieties, and yet proved resilient enough to reawaken as a multicultural powerhouse and global symbol of urban vitality.

Awards and recognition

• One of Kirkus’ Most Anticipated Nonfiction Books for Fall 2019

• Named a Publishers Weekly Big Indie Book of Fall 2019

• Winner of the PROSE Award in Architecture and Urban Planning, Association of American Publishers

