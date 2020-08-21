You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Brooklyn: The Once and Future City

What We Are Reading Today: Brooklyn: The Once and Future City

Short Url

https://arab.news/r4xj8

Updated 21 August 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Brooklyn: The Once and Future City

Updated 21 August 2020
Arab News

Author: Thomas J. Campanella

America’s most storied urban underdog, Brooklyn has become an internationally recognized brand in recent decades—celebrated and scorned as one of the hippest destinations in the world. In Brooklyn: The Once and Future City, Thomas J. Campanella tells the rich history of the rise, fall, and reinvention of one of the world’s most resurgent cities.
 Brooklyn-born Campanella recounts the creation of places familiar and long forgotten, bringing to life the individuals whose dreams, visions, rackets, and schemes forged the city we know today. He reveals how this immigrant Promised Land drew millions, fell victim to its own social anxieties, and yet proved resilient enough to reawaken as a multicultural powerhouse and global symbol of urban vitality.

Awards and recognition
    •    One of Kirkus’ Most Anticipated Nonfiction Books for Fall 2019
    •    Named a Publishers Weekly Big Indie Book of Fall 2019
    •    Winner of the PROSE Award in Architecture and Urban Planning, Association of American Publishers
 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: The Rise of Statistical Thinking, 1820–1900 by Theodore M. Porter
books
What We Are Reading Today: Hitler’s Northern Utopia by Despina Stratigakos

What We Are Reading Today: The Rise of Statistical Thinking, 1820–1900 by Theodore M. Porter

Updated 20 August 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Rise of Statistical Thinking, 1820–1900 by Theodore M. Porter

Updated 20 August 2020
Arab News

The Rise of Statistical Thinking, 1820–1900 explores the history of statistics from the field’s origins in the 19th century through to the factors that produced the burst of modern statistical innovation in the early 20th century. Theodore Porter shows that statistics was not developed by mathematicians and then applied to the sciences and social sciences. 

Rather, the field came into being through the efforts of social scientists, who saw a need for statistical tools in their examination of society. Pioneering statistical physicists and biologists James Clerk Maxwell, Ludwig Boltzmann, and Francis Galton introduced statistical models to the sciences by pointing to analogies between their disciplines and the social sciences. 

A new preface by the author looks at how the book has remained relevant since its initial publication, and considers the current place of statistics in scientific research. An essential work on the origins of statistics.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Hitler’s Northern Utopia by Despina Stratigakos
books
What We Are Reading Today: Islam in Pakistan; A History by Muhammad Qassim Zaman

Latest updates

Biden accepts Democratic Party nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
US charges former Uber security chief in hack cover-up
Bucks bounce back, beat Magic 111-96 in Game 2 to tie series
US police say Muslim man wasn’t mocked during fatal arrest
West African leaders call on Mali junta to free president

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.