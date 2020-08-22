Gandhi’s iconic glasses sell for $340,000 in UK

You are here

A handout picture released by East Bristol Auctions on August 19, 2020 shows a pair of glasses that once belonged to Indian independence icon Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi photographed at the action house in Bristol head of their sale. (AFP)
AFP

  • Gandhi was known for giving out old or unwanted pairs to those in need or those who had helped him
LONDON: A pair of gold-plated glasses worn by Indian independence hero Mahatma Gandhi has sold in Britain for $340,000, the auction house said.
“We found them just four weeks ago in our letterbox, left there by a gentleman whose uncle had been given them by Gandhi himself,” East Bristol Auctions wrote on Instagram after the sale late Friday.
“An incredible result for an incredible item! Thanks to all those who bid.”
Gandhi was known for giving out old or unwanted pairs to those in need or those who had helped him.
The non-violent protester gave the glasses to the vendor’s uncle while he was working for British Petroleum in South Africa during the 1920s or 30s, said the auction house.
The sale price smashed the original estimate of around $19,634.
Auctioneer Andrew Stowe told Sky News earlier this month that the vendor had told him: “If they’re no good, just throw them away.”
When he suggested they might be worth $19,634, “I think he nearly fell off his chair.”

Toys R Us removes LOL dolls from UAE shops following outcry from parents

Arab News

DUBAI: Toys R Us stores across the UAE have taken the decision to remove LOL Surprise! Dolls from their shelves following an outcry from parents regarding inappropriate markings on some of the toys. 

Toys R Us is the official distributor for LOL – which is an abbreviation for Lil Outrageous Littles – across the MENA region.

The dolls, which have been sold since 2015, have recently made headlines following a slew of viral videos made by concerned mothers, in which parents demonstrate what happens when some unclothed LOL dolls are dipped in ice water.

Many of the toys, upon being exposed to cold water, reveal new, provocative lingerie-like markings, which many parents deem inappropriate for four to 14 year-old children, which the dolls are marketed to.

LOL should be ashamed of themselves. Throw them out! Do not buy them for your children. As I said this is so disgusting and I am genuinley so upset by this as will most parents of kids playing with these toys! They are grooming our children without us realizing. Pool water - not shown Beach - not shown Bath - not shown I’ve Bucket of water - My eyes are scarred! #savethechildren

Posted by mylittlelovesblog.com on Monday, August 17, 2020

MGA entertainment, the creator of the dolls, responded to the controversy via a statement shared with Fast Company. 

“L.O.L Surprise! is a fashion-forward doll brand designed to be fun and expressive. We work very hard to be a brand that listens and adapts to our fans’ requests,” said the statement. “We acknowledge the recent feedback received and thank you for bringing it to our attention. We have implemented comprehensive corrective measures to our design and approval process while ensuring the essence of the brand is kept intact.”

The water feature first went viral as early as 2019, when one Reddit user noted that cold water made her 3-year-old’s doll “look like a hooker.” 

It’s worth noting that the lingerie-like markings do not appear on all LOL Dolls when placed in water.

Topics: Lol Surprise Dolls UAE

