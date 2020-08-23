You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Show Them You’re Good by Jeff Hobbs

The bestselling, critically acclaimed, award-winning author of “The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace” presents a brilliant and transcendent work that closely follows four Los Angeles high school boys with vastly different background and resources as they apply to college.

“Filled with portraits of secondary characters including friends, peers, parents, teachers, and girlfriends, this masterwork of immersive journalism is both intimate and profound and destined to ignite conversations about class, race, expectations, cultural divides, and even the concept of fate,” said a review in goodreads.com.

Author Jeff Hobbs’ portrayal of these young men “is not only revelatory and relevant, but also moving, eloquent, and indelibly powerful,” it added.

“Combining complex social issues with the compelling experience of the individual, Hobbs takes us deep inside these boys’ worlds.”

Hobbs graduated with a BA in English language and literature from Yale in 2002, where he was awarded the Willets and Meeker prizes for his writing. 

He lives in Los Angeles with his wife and two children.

