You are here

  • Home
  • Belarus braces for mass protests as Lukashenko orders army to defend nation

Belarus braces for mass protests as Lukashenko orders army to defend nation

People listen to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a rally in his support in Grodno, Belarus, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. On Saturday, Lukashenko renewed the allegation during a visit to a military exercise in the Grodno region, near the borders of Poland and Lithuania. (AP)
Updated 23 August 2020
AFP

Belarus braces for mass protests as Lukashenko orders army to defend nation

  • Opponents of Europe’s longest serving leader have organized strikes and the largest protests in the ex-Soviet country’s recent history rejecting his re-election
  • Belarusian authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the opposition’s Coordination Council, whose members are seeking new elections and a peaceful transition of power
Updated 23 August 2020
AFP

MINSK: Belarus was bracing Sunday for more mass protests against strongman Alexander Lukashenko, who has ordered the army to defend the country’s territorial integrity after demonstrations broke out over his claim to election victory.
Opponents of Europe’s longest serving leader have organized strikes and the largest protests in the ex-Soviet country’s recent history rejecting his re-election and demanding that he stand down, with more than 100,000 people turning out across Belarus last weekend.
Pro-democracy protesters must “struggle for their rights” and not be distracted by the authoritarian leader’s claims that the country was under military threat, opposition figurehead Svetlana Tikhanovskaya told AFP on Saturday.
“We are people of Belarus and we are a majority and we will not step away. We are not afraid of them any more,” she said.
As Tikhanovskaya urged on protesters inside Belarus, Lukashenko — who said he won a sixth presidential term with 80 percent of the vote two weeks ago — turned to its borders.

On Saturday he inspected military units in Grodno, near Belarus’s frontier with Poland, according to the president’s press service.
The 65-year-old denounced the mass protests, which he said were receiving support from Western countries, and ordered the army to defend western Belarus, which he described as “a pearl.”
“It involves taking the most stringent measures to protect the territorial integrity of our country,” Lukashenko said.
His visit comes ahead of large-scale military exercises planned in the Grodno region between August 28 and 31.
The former collective farm director said NATO troops in Poland and Lithuania were “seriously stirring” near their borders with Belarus and ordered his troops into full combat readiness.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda denied the accusation Saturday.
“The regime is trying to divert attention from Belarus’s internal problems at any cost with totally baseless statements about imaginary external threats,” Nauseda told AFP.
Lithuania’s foreign ministry also announced Saturday that US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will visit Lithuania and Russia next week for talks on the election fallout.

The European Union this week rejected Lukashenko’s re-election and vowed to levy sanctions against what it said was a substantial number of people responsible for rigging the vote and cracking down on protests.
The Belarusian authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the opposition’s Coordination Council, whose members are seeking new elections and a peaceful transition of power.
Lukashenko has rejected the idea of holding another ballot, dismissed calls to resign and accused the opposition of attempting to seize power.
On Friday he vowed to “solve the problem” of the protest movement.

Top UK scientist: COVID-19 vaccine ‘unlikely’ before late 2021

Updated 50 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Top UK scientist: COVID-19 vaccine ‘unlikely’ before late 2021

  • The UK is home to two of the world’s leading trials of COVID-19 vaccines
  • Whitty’s comments came amid news that various international studies into the virus have shown heightened rates of natural immunity among people who have contracted COVID-19
Updated 50 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A vaccine for COVID-19 might not be available until the end of next year, a leading British scientist has warned, despite positive results in research on antibody immunity and steroid use against the virus.
“I’d obviously be delighted if it came earlier rather than later, but I’d be quite surprised if we had a highly effective vaccine ready for mass use in a large percentage of the population before the end of winter, certainly before this side of Christmas,” said Prof. Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer and a senior UK government adviser.
“I think there’s a reasonable chance that we’ll have vaccines, not a certainty, in the period before the following winter of 2021-22.”
There are over 170 candidate vaccines in development worldwide that are being officially monitored by the World Health Organization.
The UK is home to two of the world’s leading trials of COVID-19 vaccines, with one being developed by a team at Oxford University in partnership with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, and the other by scientists at Imperial College London. But despite unprecedented efforts to develop a successful vaccine, Whitty remains cautious. 
“A lot of people are doing a huge amount scientifically, logistically to … try and see if we can get a vaccine at extraordinarily fast speed,” he said.
“But we have to check it works and we have to make sure it’s safe, and these things do take time,” he added.
“We should plan on the basis we won’t have a vaccine, and then if one does prove to be effective and safe and available, then we’re in a strong position to be able to use it, and that will be great, but we should be planning on the basis of what we currently have.”
Whitty did, however, air positive views on the use of other treatments, such as the steroid Dexamethasone, which has been shown to significantly reduce mortality rates in severe cases of COVID-19.
“Those studies are ongoing, and I’m hoping for more results like that in the next months. I’m confident in the ability of science to get us out of this hole,” he said.
Whitty’s comments came amid news that various international studies into the virus have shown heightened rates of natural immunity among people who have contracted COVID-19.
Scientists in the US, Sweden and elsewhere have all reported finding strong antibody responses in asymptomatic or mild COVID-19 cases, which could prevent reinfection for months or even years.
Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London, hailed the findings as “good news.”
But he told the Sunday Times: “My very strong feeling is that we need to maintain a degree of caution and low levels of infection, because as we enter autumn and winter there is every prospect that we are going to get a big bounce back of the coronavirus and I think we’re all very afraid that it’s not over yet.”
Prof. Sir John Bell, professor of medicine at Oxford University, said a vaccine remains essential to solving the issue of COVID-19.
He expressed his belief that a global second wave will occur, and “the vaccines won’t get here in time to stop the second wave.”
He did, however, agree that the antibody findings are positive. “If lots of us have got T-cell immunity that largely protects us from the disease, we may be closer to herd immunity than we originally thought,” he said.

Topics: Coronavirus UK

Related

World
China giving experimental coronavirus vaccines to high-risk groups since July: Official
Special
Saudi Arabia
Russia to roll out COVID-19 vaccine in global tests, including Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Top UK scientist: COVID-19 vaccine ‘unlikely’ before late 2021
Pakistan reports fewest virus deaths since March
TWITTER POLL: Parents not so confident about return to school amid coronavirus pandemic
Local virus outbreak in Myanmar sparks fears for Rohingya camps
Saudi Artist Aziz Jamal discusses Ithra’s aims to support local Saudi talent

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.