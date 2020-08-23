You are here

  • Flash floods in northern Turkey kill five, 12 missing

Flash floods in northern Turkey kill five, 12 missing

A man and a child stand in a flooded street on June 23, 2020 in the Esenyurt district of Istanbul where at least one person died as heavy rains and hail storms lashed Istanbul today. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • 133 people have been rescued
  • One of the dead was a police officer whose vehicle was swept away by the floods
Reuters

ANKARA: Five people were killed in flash floods in Turkey’s northern Black Sea region and 12 others are missing, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday, adding that search and rescue efforts were still underway.
Footage from the northern province of Giresun showed floodwaters caused by unusually heavy rainfall dragging debris and vehicles along a road, leaving them buried in mud. Residents were seen clearing streets, as construction machines lifted the debris and cleared roads.
Speaking in Istanbul, Erdogan said the floods had spread to neighboring provinces as well, causing injuries in Rize and Trabzon.
“In the initial reports we received, we had five dead and around 12 missing as a result of heavy floods,” Erdogan said. “As a state, God willing, we will overcome the damage and destruction here rapidly,” he said.
Earlier, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters in Giresun that 133 people had so far been rescued, but that aid agencies and authorities were carrying out operations to find the missing people.
Turkey’s Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) said it had sent a team of 40 people to begin search and rescue operations after reports of heavy rainfall overnight, adding that teams in other provinces were also waiting on alert.
It said in a statement that there was no acess to the Dereli district through the main road after streams ovrerflowed in Giresun, closing many roads.
Speaking alongside Soylu, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said rainfall in Giresun had exceeded averages for the month of August by 1.5 times.
“This is the first time I’m seeing such an overflow and such a flood,” Pakdemirli said.” We will take all necessary measures to ensure this does not happen again.”

Jordan frees teachers’ union chiefs as schools to reopen

AFP

  • Authorities closed the union and arrested its leaders on July 25 after it had led a campaign for higher pay
  • The government also imposed a gag order against publication of details of the prosecutor’s investigation into the case
AFP

AMMAN: A Jordanian judge Sunday ordered the release of the teachers union’s 13 elected council members who were arrested a month ago for alleged graft, a judicial source said.
Authorities closed the union and arrested its leaders on July 25 after it had led a campaign for higher pay in the indebted kingdom whose economy is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.
The government also imposed a gag order against publication of details of the prosecutor’s investigation into the case.
Teachers’ Association lawyer Bassam Freihat confirmed the release of the 13, including acting head of the union Nasser Nawasreh.
The lawyer told AFP they had completed a one-month detention period without the bail allowed by the judicial system.
“The court also decided to release a number of teachers who had been arrested during demonstrations” before and after the arrest of their leaders, Freihat said.
Neither the judicial source nor the lawyer were able to give further details or say whether the 13 would face further legal action.
But the union remained closed even as Jordan’s schools were due to reopen on September 1 and teachers returned to state-run schools on Sunday to prepare for the new term.
In July state prosecutor Hassan Abdallat ordered a two-year closure of the union’s headquarters, its branches and offices nationwide and the arrest of the 13-member union council.
They were accused of unspecified “financial violations” and questioned on criminal and corruption charges, state media reported at the time.
On Tuesday, Human Rights Watch said the gag order banning the media from covering the case was the “latest in a series of restrictions on press freedoms.”
At least two journalists were arrested for covering union protests and two others beaten, the watchdog said.
“Jordan’s shrinking space for journalists to operate reflects the country’s slide into repression,” said HRW’s deputy Middle East director Michael Page.

