Lebanese businesses rebel against lockdown

A view of the landmark Le Gray hotel in the center of Lebanon’s capital Beirut overlooking the Martyrs’ Square, as a banner is hung across its facade. (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • President Michel Aoun being told that the country’s central bank will ‘run out of money in three months’
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The owners of stores, restaurants and other businesses in Beirut and other cities in Lebanon on Monday rebelled against a government-imposed lockdown intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. They said they will reopen from Wednesday.

The defiant move reflects growing concern about the political stalemate in efforts to form a new government, and the worsening financial crisis. Riad Salameh, governor of the Banque du Liban, Lebanon’s central bank, reportedly told President Michel Aoun, caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and caretaker Minister of Finance Ghazi Wazni last week that there is only enough cash in reserve to fund subsidies of basic items such as bread, fuel and medicines for three months. It has $19.6 billion available, $17.5 billion of which must be kept to cover a portion of deposits by bank customers. This leaves $2.1 billion for subsidies, which cost $700 million a month.

This financial drought has been caused by declines in remittances from expatriates, which reached $7.5 billion in 2019, the collapse of tourism, worth up to $7 billion a year, and a lack of investment.

Nicolas Chammas, the chairman of Beirut Merchants Association, announced a “total rejection of the lockdown in light of the failure of the state to provide alternative income for the people, and the restrictions on access to money deposited in banks.”

He also criticized the lack of government action to help businesses and added: “We used to say 25 percent of shops will close by the end of this year — now we will be lucky if 25 percent of commercial establishments survive until the end of the year.”

Chamas called for the formation of “a national salvation government quickly” and added: “We refuse to turn into a relief economy because we are not beggar people; we want a productive economy.”

The previous government resigned this month amid public anger over the explosion that destroyed Beirut’s port on Aug. 4. Many analysts predict the financial situation will get worse before it gets better. The Lebanese currency has lost 85 percent of its value, inflation is 90 percent, and a second wave of the coronavirus is adding to the problems. As more people lose their jobs, Lebanon does not have a social safety net to help them.

“I do not understand how the politicians have not yet been provoked by the fact that the central bank’s hard-currency reserves have hit rock bottom and they are not moving in the direction of immediate solutions,” said Bechara Asmar, the head of the General Labor Union. “They must form a government of competent people who can decide on the beginning of a strategy.

“The first way to address the problem is to form a government with a minimum level of understanding of economic policy. It is unacceptable that leaders elected by the people do not speak to each other.”

A source at the Ministry of Finance said: “A set of measures could have been taken to address the economic collapse the country is facing … but the problem is that no one in authority wants to make any concessions.”

To recover, Lebanon will need to borrow billions of dollars from the international community, and the main condition for such a loan is sweeping economic reforms. On Monday, Wazni delivered to Aoun a contract with management consultancy Alvarez and Marsal. It will carry out a forensic audit of the accounts at the central bank. Wazni said he expects the contract to be signed in a few days and the audit would begin four or five days later. An initial audit report would be published within 10 weeks.

“The president is keen to ensure the audit includes all public institutions and is not limited to the accounts of the central bank,” he added.

Saudi minister announces formation of National Grain Company

Updated 3 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

  • With an estimated total cost of SR412 million in phase 1, the project aims to meet the future demand for major grains in the Kingdom
Arab News

RIYADH: Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, minister of environment, water and agriculture, sponsored the inauguration ceremony of the National Grain Co., a strategic partnership between the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co. (SALIC), and the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri).

With an estimated total cost of SR412 million ($109.8 million) in phase 1, the project aims to meet the future demand for major grains in the Kingdom. 

The announcement ceremony was held at the headquarters of the Environment Ministry, under the patronage of Al-Fadhli, in the presence of Ahmed Al-Faris, governor of the Saudi Grains Organization, Mohammed Al-Sarhan, chairman of Bahri, Sulaiman Al-Rumaih, CEO of SALIC, and Abdullah Al-Dubaikhi, CEO of Bahri. 

This partnership aims to oversee the trade, handling, and storage of grains between sources in all regions of the Black Sea, Europe, South America, and the Red Sea regions, contributing to the process of import, transportation, distribution, and storage.

The project will start with a capacity of about 3 million tons per year by 2022, to gradually increase to 5 million tons per year. The new terminal, which will be built according to the highest international standards, will enable the rapid handling of grains and fodder. 

Al-Fadhli said: “This company will play a major role in strengthening supply chains in the Kingdom, as it will lead to the building of the largest regional center for grains. The new terminal will enhance food
distribution solutions in the region by importing, processing, exporting, and storing grains to the Kingdom, thanks in part to the strategic location of Yanbu Commercial Port.”  

Al-Sarhan said: “Our work at Bahri balances demand and supply, harnessing big data to efficiently manage and streamline our fleet operations. Today, we are seizing new expansion opportunities in cooperation with economic entities in the Kingdom to diversify our offerings and provide value-added services, in addition to the development of our main business sectors.

“Over the years, we have made great efforts to contribute to national food security by transporting nearly 1.5 million tons of grains annually to the Kingdom through our fleet of five dry-bulk carriers. With the addition of four new carriers before the end of this year, Bahri will be able to transport 5 million tons of dry food and various grains, including barley, corn, wheat, soy, and others, annually, to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

