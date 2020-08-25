In the UAE, you can support Beirut by getting your hair done

DUBAI: It’s been two weeks since an explosion ripped through Beirut’s port area on Aug. 4, killing hundreds, injuring thousands and leaving 300,000 homeless. Following the tragic blast, communities across the world have been coming together to show solidarity for the Lebanese people by way of different charitable initiatives and fundraisers.

The latest initiative to come out of the UAE sees the country’s top hairstylists rally together to raise funds for those affected by the blast by offering haircuts and styles for one flat fee between Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, with all proceeds going to the Lebanese Red Cross.

“As we have all looked on helplessly and have had so many clients sitting in our chairs sharing the experiences of their family and friends, we wanted to help,” said Natalie Kasses, L’Oreal International Ambassador, the brains behind the event, in an official statement. “The initiative came together from a community desire to take action and help the people of Beirut during this hardship.”

All cuts and styling will be taking place in the L’Oreal Academy and also the EIDEAL Academy, a poignant choice, considering that the EIDEAL HQ in Beirut got completely decimated during the Beirut explosion.

“We have total empathy for the people of Beirut who lost not just businesses and homes, but loved ones,” said Haysam Eid, Managing Director of EIDEAL, in a release. “We really wanted to do something to show our support and that our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time, so we were more than willing to offer the use of the EIDEAL Academy for this event.”

A wash, cut and blow dry with any stylist will be $86, while just a wash and blow dry will be $29. All appointments must be pre-booked. To secure your spot, call 971 58 591 7577.