Erdogan’s Hamas meeting angers US 

Erdogan met the Hamas leaders in Istanbul on Aug. 22. (Turkish presidency handout)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

  • Hamas delegation included wanted terrorist Saleh Al-Arouri
  • Washington increasingly concerned about Ankara's links to the Palestinian militants
LONDON: The United States condemned the Turkish president on Tuesday for meeting senior figures from Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The group, which controls Gaza, is designated as a terrorist organization in the US, Europe and several other countries.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met the leaders in Istanbul on Saturday. The Hamas delegation was lead by the head of its political bureau Ismail Haniyeh, and included deputy chief Saleh Al-Arouri  - wanted in the US as a terrorist.

“The United States strongly objects to Turkish President Erdogan hosting two Hamas leaders in Istanbul,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

“President Erdogan’s continued outreach to this terrorist organization only serves to isolate Turkey from the international community, harms the interests of the Palestinian people, and undercuts global efforts to prevent terrorist attacks launched from Gaza.”

 

 

The US is increasingly concerned about Turkey’s growing relationship with Hamas.

In February, Erdogan met Haniyeh, again in Istanbul, for talks on the region.

Both Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) and Hamas are linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, the movement that originated in Egypt and has inspired the ideologies of political, militant and extremist groups.

The meeting on Saturday came days after the UAE and Israel announced a deal to set up full diplomatic relations in return for Israel to remove its threat to annex Palestinian land in the West Bank. The West Bank is controlled by Hamas’s secular rival, Fatah.

According to the State Department’s Rewards for Justice website, Al-Arouri, who helped set up Hamas’s military wing, has been linked to several “terrorist attacks, hijackings, and kidnappings.” The US has offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his capture.

Israel, UAE ministers discuss defense after normalization deal

  • Officials from the UAE and the Jewish state have increased contacts since normalizing ties earlier this month
  • The health ministers of Israel and the UAE also spoke by telephone and discussed cooperation
DUBAI: Ministers of the UAE and Israel discussed defense cooperation via telephone Tuesday focusing on their countries’ move to normalize ties, state media reported.
Officials from the UAE and the Jewish state have increased contacts since the announcement earlier this month that they would established diplomatic relations in a landmark US-backed deal.
The UAE’s Minister of State for Defense Affairs Mohammed bin Ahmad Al-Bawardi and Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz “expressed their conviction that this accord will enhance the chances of peace and stability in the region as it represents a positive step in this direction,” reported the official Emirati news agency, WAM.
“They both noted that they were looking forward to strengthening communication channels and establishing solid bilateral relations for the benefit of their countries in particular and the region as a whole.”
This comes amid US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s regional tour to push other Arab states to normalize ties with Israel.
On Monday, the health ministers of Israel and the UAE also spoke by telephone and discussed cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
Even before the UAE’s move to become the third Arab country to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel, firms from both countries had agreed to collaborate against the respiratory disease.

