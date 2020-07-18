Hamas criticized for ‘flagrant violation of media pluralism’

You are here

Palestinian Hamas militants march on a street at Beach refugee camp in Gaza City July 16, 2020. (REUTERS)
  • “Hamas must lift this ban and allow journalists who cooperate with Al-Arabiya to carry out their duties freely,” said Sabreen Al-Noui, Middle East official at Reporters Without Borders
GAZA CITY: Hamas’ decision to ban all journalists in the Gaza Strip from appearing on Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath news networks has been strongly criticized by media watchdogs and journalists.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) called on Hamas authorities this week to reverse their decision to ban all journalists in the Gaza Strip from working for the Saudi-owned networks – a decision that violates media pluralism, it said.

“Hamas must lift this ban and allow journalists who cooperate with Al-Arabiya to carry out their duties freely,” said Sabreen Al-Noui, Middle East official at Reporters Without Borders.

She added: “The political differences between Hamas and the Saudi authorities do not in any way justify the total ban on journalists working for the channel — or in any other media organization — regardless of their political position.”

Al-Arabiya reported last Sunday that 16 members of the Izz Al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, had been arrested by the Ministry of the Interior in Gaza, on charges of collaborating with Israel.

The news of the arrests was first published on the Amad website based in Cairo, but no action was taken against the outlet.

Hassan Asfour, editor-in-chief of website, said that Hamas had lost control in dealing with the “spy cell,” which was recently disclosed. He said Hamas was searching for an “imaginary enemy” rather than the real enemy.

Hamas is searching for an imaginary enemy rather than the real enemy.

Hassan Asfour, Journalist

Tahseen Al-Astal, of the Syndicate of Palestinian Journalists, described the decision to prevent channels from operating in Gaza and the campaign of arrests against journalists as “contradicting national morals and values.”

He said that press freedom was under threat in Gaza, and that all parties should put pressure on Hamas to stop its harassment of journalists and media institutions.

Al-Astal said that Hamas was committing a real “massacre” of freedom in Gaza, in contravention of human rights and the principles of freedom of opinion and expression stipulated in the Palestinian Basic Law and international laws.

Hamas’ Ministry of Interior denied the news of the arrests, and said that the broadcasts by Al-Arabiya TV confirmed “the channel’s practice of misleading and working to promote rumours and lies.”

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said that Al-Arabiya, which broadcasts from the UAE, is leading a campaign of “misinformation and distortion” based on “lies and slanders” from the Israeli security services industry, aiming to “harm the resistance.”

Palestine ranks 137 (out of 180 countries) on the 2020 World Press Freedom Index.

 

Bahaa Hariri backs Maronite patriarch’s call to reclaim Lebanon’s sovereignty

Bahaa Hariri
Arab News

Bahaa Hariri backs Maronite patriarch’s call to reclaim Lebanon’s sovereignty

  • Son of former PM Rafic Hariri echoes cleric’s criticism of Hezbollah and warns country could ‘collapse and fall’
BEIRUT: Lebanese businessman Bahaa Hariri, the eldest son of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, said on Friday that Lebanon must be freed from the crisis it is facing and regain its sovereignty.

“We demand the liberation of Lebanon from the current siege and insist on the neutrality of Lebanon,” he said.

Earlier, in an interview with Vatican News, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Rai once again condemned the actions of Iran-backed Hezbollah, including its intervention in conflicts across the region.

In the latest in a string of attacks on the militant group, the country’s leading Christian cleric accused it of sidelining the Lebanese state, and said there is a “sort of control from Hezbollah on the Lebanese government and the country’s policies.”

He added: “Lebanon does not want this.”

Referring to the patriarch’s comments, Hariri said: “His voice resonates in all of Lebanon. The country has to maintain its balance. It can either survive and prosper, or collapse and fall."

He added that “Lebanese political parties have turned into legions occupying the state,” and criticized the subservient stance of Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

“The president does not wish to ‘provoke’ Hezbollah, and (by) giving in he is demeaning the presidency.”

Hariri, whose father was assassinated in 2005, said Lebanon is engulfed in a colossal crisis. He pledged his unconditional support for Rai as part of efforts to restore the nation’s freedom and independence, and to restore its sovereignty and guarantee the freedoms of its citizens.

“(Lebanon) is facing isolation, bankruptcy, poverty and hunger,” he said.

“We know that the Maronite patriarch will not allow a worsening of this situation. We support him as we choose to walk the same path.

“Lebanon is a country of homogeneity, pluralism and coexistence. Today, our country is isolated from the whole world but this is not who we are. Our identity consists of constructive and positive neutrality, and a refusal to engage in (violent) conflict.”

Addressing Rai directly, Hariri said: “We stand by you during good and bad times.”

He added: “Like you, we wish only to regain Lebanon as a homeland for all its people. We agree with you that neutrality brings stability and growth, and it saves us from poverty and hunger.

“Like you, we were not convinced by the message conveyed to you by President Michel Aoun from Hezbollah, which confirms his rejection of (neutrality for) Lebanon. We do not believe Hezbollah’s justifications that neutrality is in the service of Israel and American policy.”

 

