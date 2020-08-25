Man United defender Maguire found guilty of Mykonos assault

You are here

England’s Harry Maguire, left, leaves a courthouse on the Greek island of Syros, the administrative hub of the Cycladic island group that includes Mykonos, August 22, 2020. (AFP)
  • Maguire was found guilty of assault, swearing in public, and attempting to bribe a police officer
  • Man United issued a statement saying Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, “continues to strongly assert his innocence” and would appeal
ATHENS, Greece: Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been found guilty of assault at a trial Tuesday following his arrest after a brawl last week on the island of Mykonos, court officials in Greece said.
United issued a statement saying Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, “continues to strongly assert his innocence” and would appeal.
Maguire, who is the world’s most expensive defender, was not present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros. He was found guilty of assault, swearing in public, and attempting to bribe a police officer.
“It should be noted that the prosecution confirmed the charges and provided their evidence late on the day before the trial, giving the defense team minimal time to digest them and prepare,” United said. “A request for the case to be adjourned was subsequently denied.
“On this basis, along with the substantial body of evidence refuting the charges, Harry Maguire’s legal team will now appeal the verdict, to allow a full and fair hearing at a later date.”
Two other defendants were also found guilty on similar charges before the court called a recess to decide on sentencing. None of the three defendants were present at the trial held under fast-track procedures.

Topics: Harry Maguire Manchester United Mykonos

F1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 to return on December 13

Updated 25 August 2020
Arab News

F1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 to return on December 13

Updated 25 August 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will go ahead this year, but like the others, it will be behind closed doors.

Yas Marina Circuit is usually a hive of activity for the F1 race weekend, which has served as the season finale since the UAE track opened in 2009.

But on Dec, 13, 2020 it will just be race officials and people associated with the teams who will be present at the three-day event as ongoing COVID-19 measures are observed in the UAE and the rest of the world.

The organizers are working closely with UAE authorities to ensure precautionary health guidelines are in place during the eventful weekend on the capital’s Yas Island.

“We are grateful for the commitment of F1 management, the teams and our Abu Dhabi partners, whose innovative collaboration during these unprecedented times allows us to host a safe and competitive final race of the season,” Saif Al-Noaimi, Acting CEO, Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management (ADMM), said

F1 superstars Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, and Valtteri Bottas are expected to participate at the event, with Hamilton aiming for his third consecutive Abu Dhabi title.

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island has been home to several international sporting events, especially during the pandemic for its “safe zone” model. Last month, the island hosted a two-week Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event.

“While this season has been challenging for everyone, we can think of no better place to bring the 2020 season to an end and look forward to completing our seventeen-race calendar,” Chase Carey, CEO of the Formula One Group, said.

The Dec. 13 event will conclude a season that began in Austria at the start of July, a race in which Bottas finished first.

Topics: F1 Formula One Abu Dhabi UAE

