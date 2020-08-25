Man United defender Maguire found guilty of Mykonos assault

F1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 to return on December 13

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will go ahead this year, but like the others, it will be behind closed doors.

Yas Marina Circuit is usually a hive of activity for the F1 race weekend, which has served as the season finale since the UAE track opened in 2009.

But on Dec, 13, 2020 it will just be race officials and people associated with the teams who will be present at the three-day event as ongoing COVID-19 measures are observed in the UAE and the rest of the world.

The organizers are working closely with UAE authorities to ensure precautionary health guidelines are in place during the eventful weekend on the capital’s Yas Island.

“We are grateful for the commitment of F1 management, the teams and our Abu Dhabi partners, whose innovative collaboration during these unprecedented times allows us to host a safe and competitive final race of the season,” Saif Al-Noaimi, Acting CEO, Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management (ADMM), said

F1 superstars Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, and Valtteri Bottas are expected to participate at the event, with Hamilton aiming for his third consecutive Abu Dhabi title.

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island has been home to several international sporting events, especially during the pandemic for its “safe zone” model. Last month, the island hosted a two-week Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event.

“While this season has been challenging for everyone, we can think of no better place to bring the 2020 season to an end and look forward to completing our seventeen-race calendar,” Chase Carey, CEO of the Formula One Group, said.

The Dec. 13 event will conclude a season that began in Austria at the start of July, a race in which Bottas finished first.