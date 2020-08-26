You are here

Saudi water project to benefit 30k in Socotra

The SDRPY is actively working to help people in the area find sustainable water resources. (SPA)
Arab News

  The SDRPY has launched more than 188 projects across Yemen
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) on Tuesday handed over a water resources management project to the local authorities of Hadiboh district on Yemen’s Socotra Island.

The project, designed to ensure effective water management, will help people benefit from seasonal rainwater throughout the year. Over 30,000 people will benefit from the project. The area suffers from acute water shortage especially during summer and autumn seasons.

It includes rainwater collection tanks in the Danghan Valley, which can be transported through a 5-km pipeline into large reservoirs in Hadiboh.

The SDRPY is actively working to help people in the area find sustainable water resources by digging wells in different parts.

The SDRPY has launched more than 188 projects across Yemen in seven sectors: Health, energy, transportation, water, education, agriculture and fisheries, and building the capacities of government institutions.

The SDRPY, in partnership with the Saudi Sports Ministry, has also begun renovating the Martyr Ali Asaad Muthanna Sports Hall in Aden as part of the SDRPY’s aim to develop Yemen’s sports sector.

The plan is to renovate the hall and provide it with the latest sports equipment. 

The renovation will contribute to reactivating the volleyball, basketball, chess, tennis and table tennis leagues.

The SDRPY was established through a royal decree to assist the Yemeni people reconstruct their country.

SPA

RIYADH: King Salman briefed the Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday on a recent telephone conversation with Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, during which the leaders discussed the ongoing efforts to stabilize and restore balance to global oil markets. He also shared the details of a separate conversation with the ruler of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

During the virtual meeting, which was chaired by the king, ministers also reviewed the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic at local and international levels, including the latest statistics on cases in the Kingdom. They expressed their hopes the new Hijri year, 1442, will be a year of goodness, blessing, security and stability for Arab and Islamic nations, and the wider world.

Acting Minister of Media Majid Al-Qasabi said that the cabinet was given details of the preparations that are being made for the start of the new academic year in light of the continuing risks posed by the coronavirus, which aim to protect the health and safety of students, teachers and other school staff while also ensuring the educational needs of students are met.

Ministers also reviewed recent developments in the Arab, regional and international arenas. They welcomed the ceasefire agreement between the Libyan Presidential Council and the House of Representatives, and its emphasis on the need to begin an internal political dialogue that places Libyan national interests above all other considerations, to agree a sustainable solution that guarantees security and stability for the country and its people, and prevents any external interference that endangers regional security.

Al-Qasabi added that the cabinet strongly condemned the launch by Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militias of booby-trapped drones and a missile at civilian targets in the Kingdom, in violation of international humanitarian law.
 

