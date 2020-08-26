Saudi water project to benefit 30k in Socotra

JEDDAH: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) on Tuesday handed over a water resources management project to the local authorities of Hadiboh district on Yemen’s Socotra Island.

The project, designed to ensure effective water management, will help people benefit from seasonal rainwater throughout the year. Over 30,000 people will benefit from the project. The area suffers from acute water shortage especially during summer and autumn seasons.

It includes rainwater collection tanks in the Danghan Valley, which can be transported through a 5-km pipeline into large reservoirs in Hadiboh.

The SDRPY is actively working to help people in the area find sustainable water resources by digging wells in different parts.

The SDRPY has launched more than 188 projects across Yemen in seven sectors: Health, energy, transportation, water, education, agriculture and fisheries, and building the capacities of government institutions.

The SDRPY, in partnership with the Saudi Sports Ministry, has also begun renovating the Martyr Ali Asaad Muthanna Sports Hall in Aden as part of the SDRPY’s aim to develop Yemen’s sports sector.

The plan is to renovate the hall and provide it with the latest sports equipment.

The renovation will contribute to reactivating the volleyball, basketball, chess, tennis and table tennis leagues.

The SDRPY was established through a royal decree to assist the Yemeni people reconstruct their country.