Obesity ups risk of COVID-19 death by 48%: Study

People eat chips whilst walking along the promenade at the British holiday resort of Scarborough, England, July 16, 2009. (Reuters)
Updated 26 August 2020
  • Chance of hospitalization 113% higher, of need for intensive care 74% higher
  • Report’s findings of particular concern to GCC states
LONDON: A new study has found that obesity increases the risk of death by COVID-19 by 48 percent, and may make vaccines against the disease less effective.

The study reveals that risks for obese people, those with a Body Mass Index over 30, are even greater than initially thought.

Carried out by the US-based University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the study found that not only is the risk of death 48 percent higher for the obese, but their chance of ending up in hospital is 113 percent higher, and the likelihood of being admitted to intensive care is 74 percent higher.

The study’s authors said any coronavirus vaccine may not be as effective for obese and overweight people, as was shown by the flu and SARS vaccines.

Barry Popkin, who led the study, described the findings as “scary,” telling The Guardian newspaper: “That’s a pretty big effect, for me.”

With some of the highest obesity rates in the world, the study’s findings are of particular concern for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states as they grapple with their coronavirus outbreaks.

Saudi Arabia has an obesity rate of 35.4 percent, but Kuwait is the most obese country in the Middle East, with a rate of 37.9 percent. 

Combined overweight and obesity rates in GCC countries are estimated to be as high as 86 percent among women and 77 percent among men. 

The report’s findings, combined with the high obesity rates in the GCC region, add new impetus to a number of new government initiatives aimed at curbing obesity rates and encouraging healthy lifestyles.

The Saudi Sports for All Federation has been leading a number of campaigns to promote a healthy lifestyle in the Kingdom and to encourage everybody to keep active.

In March, the Kingdom launched the “Your Home, Your Gym” campaign, aimed at encouraging people to embrace a healthy lifestyle while under lockdown.

And the KSA Women’s Fitness Festival brought together the Kingdom’s and the region’s best female athletes, nutritionists and lifestyle coaches to encourage Saudi women to live a healthier lifestyle.

Mind your language: Critics debate India’s new education policy for schools

  • Follows New Delhi’s concerted efforts to change medium of instruction to Hindi after 35 years
NEW DELHI: The writing is on the wall, parents and critics of India’s New Education Policy (NEP) told Arab News on Wednesday, as debate rages on over the government’s move to use local languages as the medium of instruction in primary schools, while English is pushed to the back burner.

New Delhi’s announcement on July 30 was the first change in policy after 35 years, and encourages the use of “the mother tongue” in a child’s early learning years. 

“Wherever possible, the medium of instruction until at least grade five, but preferably until grade eight and beyond, will be the home language/mother tongue/local language/regional language,” the draft NEP says.

With a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, the implementation of the policy is expected to take place in a “phased manner” once schools reopen.

Experts, however, argue that the move could backfire, especially in a multilingual country such as India.

“The first language of the child should be the language of the child which he is familiar with, be it mother tongue or the language the child is exposed to and knows well,” Dr. Dhir Jhingran, director of a New Delhi-based NGO, the Language and Learning Foundation, told Arab News.

He added that primary school children should be introduced to English and other languages for intellectual growth.

“We should use English as a link language after initiating the learning through the vernacular language. The best way is to allow language which they know well and then build the foundation of English,” he said.

This emphasis on local language has agitated parents and experts.

“No doubt, I want my daughter to learn in her mother tongue, but I would also like her to know English which is important in a country like India,” Anjana Kumar, a Delhi-based parent, told Arab News.

“It’s always good that a child learns as many languages as possible. How can you expect the growth of a child without English?” she added.

It is a sentiment echoed by another parent, Jaiprakash Yadav, from the eastern Indian city of Patna.

“Hindi is my mother tongue, but I cannot expect a good future for my children just being exposed to this native language. Children need to be exposed to English early in school so that they can have a strong foundation and be confident in facing academic and professional challenges when they grow up,” he told Arab News.

Some educators argued that the NEP was vague.

“Vernacular language is important, but it does need to be taught at the exclusion of any other language. India is a country of multiple languages. If all education is done in (a) mother tongue, then it will pose a problem for people who have transferable jobs and belong to a different linguistic group,” Gowri Ishwaran, a Delhi-based educator, told Arab News.

She added that the “mother tongue should not stop me from being proficient in English, which is the lingua franca of India whether we like it or not.”

However, not everyone agrees, with representatives from a Bangalore-based NGO, the Centre for Square Foundation (CSF) — which works for quality school education — citing empirical studies showing that learning in a mother tongue ensures “better success” for children.

“Research experiments around the world have shown that schooling in the home language of the child is one of the strongest predictors for successful reading outcomes in their mother tongue as well as any other additional language that the child may be required to learn,” Akhila Pydah and Avantika Dhingra of the CSF said.

“It is very challenging to find a common language for teaching that addresses the home-language ideal for all children in most classrooms.”

The NEP’s language policy has also created a renewed sense of fear among several south Indian states as to whether New Delhi wants to “impose … Hindi on them.”

The fear was further accentuated when, on Friday, a senior secretary of the Indian government asked non-Hindi speaking yoga teachers and medical practitioners from the south of the country to leave a webinar if they “could not understand” Hindi.

“It’s extraordinary when a secretary of the Indian government tells Tamils to leave a webinar if they can’t understand his Hindi. If the government has any decency, he should be replaced by a Tamil civil servant forthwith,” tweeted Shashi Tharoor, a parliamentarian from the south Indian state of Kerala.

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, a parliamentarian from the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu, termed the incident an “imposition of Hindi” and asked the center to “take action against all officials who have acted in a manner discriminating (against) our fellow citizens based on language.”

There are 22 officially recognized Indian languages in the constitution, with all central government job applications issued in these languages.

In the 1950s, New Delhi adopted a language policy where the widely spoken Hindi language was given the “status of an official language” while English was to be used for “official purposes.”

Tamil Nadu had always opposed the three-language formula in schools, and revolted against the imposition of Hindi in the state.

“I always oppose this policy of imposition of a language on others. People pick up the language according to their interests, why to impose them and create conflict,” Ishwaran added.

