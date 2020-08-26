Saudi agency promotes digital literary dialogue

RIYADH: The Saudi Literature, Translation and Publishing Commission will organize 11 virtual dialogue sessions with leading intellectuals and thinkers as part of efforts to promote literature in Saudi society.
Sessions will cover literary and intellectual topics related to the Saudi and Arab cultural scene and will be broadcast live on the Saudi Ministry of Culture’s YouTube channel.
The first dialogue session, titled “Novel and Philosophy,” will be held on Aug. 26. The second session, “Embassy of Writers,” is scheduled for Aug. 31.
Panelist Subeika Al-Shihi will speak with writer Hamad Al-Qadi on Sept. 2 in a session titled: “The Journey of the Word.”
The other topics include “Literature of the Short Story,” “A Believer Mind,” “The Cultural Journalism,” “Books and Authors’ Biography,” “What Stories Do to Us,” “Storytelling Manifestations” and “Novel Faces.”
The sessions will be held from 8:15 p.m. until 9 p.m., except for the debate session, which will be held from 6:30 p.m. till 7:30 p.m. The commission hopes to shed light on literary issues through the sessions, and ensure the continuity of literary dialogue and communication between literary bodies in the industry.
