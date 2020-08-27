You are here

New competition aims to find best Arabic podcasts

The podcast series, which will be in Arabic, can be based on any subject matter that caters to regional audiences. (Shutterstock)
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Dubai-based podcast network Finyal Media is launching a talent hunt, inviting content creators from across the Middle East and North Africa to become part of its network.
The competition comes along with the launch of Finyal Studios, the company’s talent arm, which will serve as a virtual hub for Arabic podcasters.
The podcast series, which will be in Arabic, can be based on any subject matter that caters to regional audiences.
The winning creators will then work with the team on the series, which will be released across all podcasting platforms in the region under Finyal Media’s umbrella.
To enter the competition, applicants have to submit their audition online by Sept. 14. The winners will be announced at the end of September.
A full rollout of the first episodes of the series from Finyal Studios is expected to come out by October.
Targeting young Arabs across the region, Finyal Media produces several popular podcasts including “Ismi”, “Juha”, “1001 Nights” and “Millennial Mirrors.”
In January 2020, the network partnered with StarzPlay to produce an Arabic podcast series called “Vikings — The Nine Realms,” featuring 12 episodes based on the drama series “Vikings.”
 

  • The punishment includes a minimum of six months and up to two years of jail time, and a $475 to $1900 fine
  • A “domestic messaging application” should have more than 50 percent of its shares belonging to an Iranian citizen
DUBAI: Lawmakers in Iran have launched a motion to ban foreign messaging applications, and replace them with locally-made ones, national media Radio Farda has reported.

Those who will offer social media messaging applications without an official license, as well as Virtual Private Network (VPN) providers face fines and jail time according to the new proposal called “Organizing Social Media Messaging.”

The punishment includes a minimum of six months and up to two years of jail time, and a $475 to $1900 fine.

The proposal outlines the creation of a committee, which includes representatives from several Iranian government agencies including the Revolutionary Guard, who will issue licenses, regulate the applications, and hear relevant complaints.

A “domestic messaging application” should have more than 50 percent of its shares belonging to an Iranian citizen, and it should only be hosted in the country, the proposal indicated.

Iran already blocks popular applications like Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. Instagram is the only major foreign social media platform allowed in the country.

