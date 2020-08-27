Egypt calls for international meeting of tourism ministers to discuss revival of sector

You are here

The proposal for the gathering, which would be held under the auspices of the UN's World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), came during talks between Al-Anani and Zurab Pololikashvili, the organization's secretary-general.
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled Al-Anani has called for an international conference of tourism ministers, hosted by Egypt, to discuss the global future of the sector in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis.

The proposal for the gathering, which would be held under the auspices of the UN’s World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), came during talks between Al-Anani and Zurab Pololikashvili, the organization’s secretary-general.

Pololikashvili later said that his agency stands ready to help Egypt in its efforts to restore its tourist industry to its pre-coronavirus state. After a visit to the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, he praised the steps that have been taken to achieve this, and said he has seen first-hand the precautionary measures implemented by hotels and is satisfied with them.

“Here we see firm measures being taken to prevent the spread of the disease, and those who work in the tourism sector are adhering to them,” he said, adding that tourists will gradually begin to return.

He also revealed that he hopes to return soon to Egypt with his family for a vacation, to enjoy the Red Sea beaches in the picturesque city of Hurghada.

Tarek Sarhan, the head of the Ecotourism Committee of the Arab Guides Union, welcomed the call for Egypt to host an international tourism conference. He said it would put the country in the global tourism spotlight and help restore the sector to its pre-pandemic levels. He added that the Egyptian government places great importance on the tourist industry because of the large contribution it makes to the nation’s economy.

Sarhan said a tourism conference attended by officials from UNWTO member states would strengthen confidence in the Egyptian tourist industry at home and internationally.

“We are now entering the winter season and it is an opportunity to restore Egypt to its pioneering role in the tourism sector,” he added.

Hisham Al-Shaer, a member of the Chamber of Hotel Establishments, said: “Fifty-five percent of the hotels in Egypt have now reopened, which represents 660 tourist facilities. Most investors are not looking for now at the economic aspect, they just want to return to acceptable operating levels.”

He added that so far no new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the hotels or other tourist facilities that have reopened.

Airports in Egypt reopened on July 1, with a range of safety measures in place, including sterilization of public areas and airplanes, and only prepacked meals and canned drinks during flights. From September, all passengers arriving in Egypt will be required to produce evidence that they have tested negative for the virus.

The 112th session of the Executive Council of the UNWTO is due to be held from Sep. 15 to 17 in Tbilisi, Georgia.
 

Gaza man dies of coronavirus as enclave clamps down on outbreak

GAZA: A 61-year-old man has died in the Gaza Strip after contracting the coronavirus, Palestinian authorities said on Wednesday as they clamped down on an outbreak of the pandemic in the enclave. 

The man had suffered previous illnesses and had been on a respirator, the Health Ministry said. It was the first death among the general population since an infected woman died at a quarantine center in March. 

Health officials said nine more cases were discovered on Wednesday. Six of them were in the isolated Maghazi refugee camp where a first four cases had been confirmed on Monday, prompting Gaza’s Hamas authorities to impose a full lockdown. 

The three other cases were in northern Gaza Strip, indicating the virus has begun to spread into different areas of the enclave of 2 million people. 

The outbreak outside Maghazi remains slow but it cemented concerns by local and international health organizations over the territory’s potentially disastrous combination of poverty, densely populated refugee camps and limited hospital capacity. 

With local authorities maintaining a lockdown in all cities, people were instructed to stay home at all times and to wear face masks if, in cases of extreme necessity, they had to go out. 

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency UNRWA, which helps over half of Gaza’s population, said it was looking into alternative plans to continue health, education and food services to beneficiaries should the lockdown be extended. 

Adnan Abu Hasna, UNRWA spokesman in Gaza, said clinics remained open but physical presence was prohibited, instead staffers were providing medical consultation over the phone and some medication was delivered to patients at home. 

“We are in constant consultation with the Health Ministry and we are also in discussion over the implementation of our own alternative plans in order to ensure the continuation of delivering services to refugees,” Abu Hasna said. 

Monday’s cases were uncovered after a woman traveled to the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where she tested positive, the Gaza Health Ministry said. A ministry spokesman urged everyone who might have visited a supermarket outside a hospital in central Gaza to quarantine themselves and report to medics immediately.

