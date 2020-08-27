You are here

Search for bodies as Afghan floods kill more than 160

People go around a market area after a flash-flood in Charikar, Parwan province, on August 26, 2020. (AFP)
A flash flood-affected villager uses a shovel to clear the mud after heavy rains at Charikar in Parwan province on August 26, 2020. (AFP)
Villagers clear the debris of their houses after a flash flood affected the area at Sayrah-e-Hopiyan in Charikar, Parwan province, on August 26, 2020. (AFP)
A villager carries a belonging while clearing the debris of his house after a flash flood affected the area at Sayrah-e-Hopiyan in Charikar, Parwan province, on August 26, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 27 August 2020
AFP

  • Many residents, using spades and shovels, joined in the rescue operation
  • At least 19 people were killed in Kabul and 30 in neighboring Kapisa
AFP

CHARIKAR, Afghanistan: Rescue workers were searching Thursday for bodies in the debris of collapsed houses after flash floods fueled by torrential rains killed at least 162 people in Afghanistan.
At least 100 people died in the city of Charikar north of Kabul when flooding overnight on Tuesday caused hundreds of buildings to collapse.
Abdul Ghayor, a laborer who was working in the capital, said he had rushed back to Charikar to look for his family only to find his house had been swept away.
“My entire family is gone,” Ghayor told AFP, saying 10 relatives had died and one was missing.
Many residents, using spades and shovels, joined in the rescue operation, clearing piles of rubble as they searched for bodies on Thursday.
Safiullah Safi, a community leader, said most of the homes in his central neighborhood had been destroyed.
“It is a catastrophe here with so many people dead and missing, including many children,” he said.
Qasim Haidary, a senior official from the ministry of disaster management, said the extent of overall damage was still being assessed, but about 200 houses had been completely destroyed and 600 livestock killed in Parwan province, of which Charikar is the capital.
He said about 1,000 families in the province had been given food and shelter but called on international relief organizations to help.
Flash floods have killed dozens more people in 12 other provinces of the impoverished country this week.
At least 19 people were killed in Kabul and 30 in neighboring Kapisa, Haidary said.
Torrential downpours and flash floods kill scores of people in Afghanistan every year.
Many poorly built homes, mostly in rural areas, are at risk of collapse during the rains.

Masks imposed on Paris; 20% of France in coronavirus red zone

AP

Masks imposed on Paris; 20% of France in coronavirus red zone

  • Showing a map of the country’s new “red zones,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday urged local authorities to impose new restrictions
  • France has reported more than 30,500 deaths related to the virus, the third-highest toll in Europe after Britain and Italy
AP

PARIS: The virus is actively circulating in about 20% of France’s regions and masks will now be required for everyone in Paris — but the government is determined to reopen schools next week, get workers back on the job and kick off the Tour de France cycling race on Saturday.
Showing a map of the country’s new “red zones,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday urged local authorities to impose new restrictions to slow infections and prevent another economically devastating national lockdown.
“The epidemic is gaining ground, and now we must intervene,” Castex said. France “must do everything to avoid a new confinement.”
He acknowledged that the rising cases this summer — attributed mostly to people going on vacation with family and friends — came earlier than authorities expected.
France is now seeing more than 50 positive tests per 100,000 people in Paris, Marseille and other areas. The government announced Thursday that 21 of 101 administrative regions, or departments, are now in the “red zone” where the virus is actively circulating, and where local authorities can impose stricter rules on gatherings and movements.
Castex asked Paris authorities to start requiring mask use everywhere, instead of in just select neighborhoods. Marseille already mandates masks.
Government ministers insisted that the once-renowned French hospital system is better prepared to handle new COVID-19 cases than it was when the virus raced across the country in March and April, saturating intensive care units. France has reported more than 30,500 deaths related to the virus, the third-highest toll in Europe after Britain and Italy, but experts say all confirmed figures understate the true toll of the pandemic due to limited testing and other factors.
France was registering only a few hundred new infections a day in May and June but the number started ticking up in July as the country ramped up testing. Daily cases surged past 5,000 on Wednesday for the first time since May.
The number of virus patients in French hospitals remains low so far despite the jump in infections but it has been steadily rising in recent days.
The government’s message Thursday was mixed — while expressing alarm about growing cases, Castex insisted that “living with the virus” is the new national mantra and he wants people to resume work in September as broadly as possible.
To protect vulnerable populations, the prime minister urged people not to hold family parties and said “grandpa and grandma” shouldn’t pick up their grandchildren from school.
Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said there’s no reason to dial back plans to send France’s 12.9 million students back to class next week or to reopen cafeterias.
“All children should return to school,” he said.
Blanquer also said letting the Tour de France cycling race go ahead is “a sign that we can continue to live, and the resilience of our society.”
Already delayed from its traditional early July start, cycling’s premier event sets off from Nice on Saturday and will crisscross the country for more than three weeks. Fans, tourists and residents usually mass along the route for a beloved event that is a prime advertisement for France’s beauty and traditions, organizers this year are urging all spectators to wear masks.

