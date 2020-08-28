You are here

Tiffany regains its sparkle after pandemic blunts global sales

Tiffany and Co’s store in Palm Beach, Florida. A rebound in Chinese sales has helped the luxury jewelery brand return to profitability. (Shutterstock)
Updated 28 August 2020
Reuters

  • LVMH is the world’s largest luxury group
BENGALURU, India: US jeweler Tiffany & Co, which has delayed the close of its $16.2 billion sale to France’s LVMH, on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and signaled an uptick in sales due to recovery in China and online demand.

The luxury jewelery maker said that worldwide sales in August so far were slightly positive from a year earlier, as the rebound in second-quarter sales in China extended into the current quarter.

“Increased sales in mainland China and global e-commerce, accelerated during the second quarter and propelled our return to quarterly profitability,” CEO Alessandro Bogliolo said in a statement.

Retail sales in mainland China began to improve in April and continued to accelerate in the month of May, during which retail sales increased about 90 percent, Tiffany said. Excluding items, the company earned 92 cents per share, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 19 cents, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

Earlier this week, Tiffany and LVMH, the world’s largest luxury group, pushed back by three months the deadline to complete their deal as they seek regulatory approvals delayed by the pandemic.

Tiffany’s net earnings fell to $31.9 million in the three months ended July 31, from $136.3 million a year earlier.

Worldwide sales fell 29 percent to $747.1 million, missing expectations of $772 million.

The company’s shares were up 1.5 percent in pre-market trade.

Topics: Tiffany

Musk confirms Tesla Nevada factory was target of ‘serious’ cyberattack

Elon Musk said on Thursday that Tesla Inc’s factory in Nevada was a target of a “serious” cybersecurity attack, confirming a media report that claimed an employee of the company helped the Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) thwart the attack.
News website Teslarati said https://bit.ly/2D6C5N5 that the electric carmaker was the unnamed company in a statement issued by the US Department of Justice on Tuesday about a Russian national’s arrest, in connection with a planned attack on an unidentified company.
“This was a serious attack,” Musk said in a tweet, in response to the Teslarati article.
The Justice Department said https://bit.ly/3b3tyH1 that Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, 27, a Russian national, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to intentionally cause damage to a protected computer by trying to recruit an employee to introduce a malware into a system.
The malware was aimed at extracting data from the network and then to threaten the company for ransom money, the statement said.
According to the Justice Department, Kriuchkov had promised the employee an incentive of $1 million upon introducing the malware into the system.
But the employee alerted the FBI, who were successful in thwarting the attack, a complaint filed by the FBI’s Las Vegas Field Office showed. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Topics: Tesla Elon Musk Nevada

