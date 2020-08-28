You are here

  • Home
  • Acting leader of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood arrested in Cairo

Acting leader of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood arrested in Cairo

Ezzat was an influential former deputy to Brotherhood leader Mohamed Badie, and was seen as a hard-liner within the group. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w3xwj

Updated 28 August 2020
Reuters

Acting leader of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood arrested in Cairo

  • The arrest is the latest blow to Egypt’s oldest and most organized Islamist movement
  • Ezzat was an influential former deputy to Brotherhood leader Mohamed Badie
Updated 28 August 2020
Reuters

CAIRO: Egyptian authorities said on Friday they had arrested the acting leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, Mahmoud Ezzat, during a raid on an apartment in Cairo.
The arrest is the latest blow to Egypt’s oldest and most organized Islamist movement, which has been crushed in a sweeping crackdown since it was forced from power seven years ago.
Ezzat was an influential former deputy to Brotherhood leader Mohamed Badie, and was seen as a hard-liner within the group. He became acting leader after Badie’s arrest in August 2013.
An interior ministry statement said Ezzat had been arrested from an apartment used as a hide-out in Cairo’s Fifth Settlement district, and was accused of joining and leading a terrorist group and receiving illicit funds.
Egyptian authorities accuse the Brotherhood of promoting militancy and subversion, accusations it strongly denies.
The interior ministry said encrypted communications equipment had been seized during the arrest, and said Ezzat was suspected of overseeing several assassinations or attempted assassinations as well as a bombing since 2013.
Ezzat had previously been sentenced to death and to life in prison in absentia. According to Egyptian law, he will face retrials in the cases following his arrest.
A picture distributed by the interior ministry and published by Egyptian newspaper Al-Youm Al-Sabaa showed a gaunt and frail looking Ezzat wearing a striped T-shirt.
After then-army chief Abdel Fattah El-Sisi led the 2013 overthrow of former President Mohamed Mursi, a Brotherhood figure who was Egypt’s first democratically elected leader, the group has been outlawed and much of its leadership jailed.
Other senior members of the group have left the country, with many now living in Turkey, and media reports had previously placed Ezzat abroad.
Badie remains in prison in Cairo, where he has received several life sentences. Mursi died after collapsing in a prison courtroom in June 2019.

Topics: Egypt Muslim Brotherhood

Related

Special
Middle-East
Turkey drives Muslim Brotherhood campaign against Egyptian and Greek maritime demarcation
Special
Middle-East
Top court deals blow to Jordan’s Muslim Brotherhood organization

Sudan to launch mass polio vaccination after outbreak

Updated 34 min 23 sec ago
AFP

Sudan to launch mass polio vaccination after outbreak

  • The 13 cases in Sudan are derived from a vaccine, which can take place in rare cases
  • “This is the first polio outbreak in Sudan in more than a decade,” OCHA said
Updated 34 min 23 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan is preparing a mass vaccination campaign against polio after an outbreak, the UN said Friday, days after the declaration of the eradication of wild poliovirus in Africa.
On Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) celebrated the announcement that Africa was free of cases of the wild virus that causes the crippling disease, a landmark in a decades-long campaign to eradicate it.
The 13 cases in Sudan are derived from a vaccine, which can take place in rare cases when the weakened virus in the vaccine mutates, a problem in countries with low immunization rates and poor sanitation, health experts say.
“This is the first polio outbreak in Sudan in more than a decade, and has affected nine states across the country,” the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan said.
The first case was recorded on August 9, and areas affected include the war-ravaged western region of Darfur, it said.
“At least 13 cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus have been confirmed,” it added.
The Sudanese health ministry, alongside UN agencies, is planning to vaccinate five million children aged under five.
“Although Africa was recently declared free of the wild poliovirus... vaccine-derived polio persists and poses a threat to many countries,” the statement said.
“Neighbouring Ethiopia, Central African Republic and Chad also reported cases, which puts more risks on Sudan, especially in the Darfur region, due to border movements.”
An oral vaccine given to young children has been massively effective against polio around the world.
Vaccine-derived outbreaks are stopped by using the same health tactics as eradicated wild polio.
That includes the intense monitoring of populations and ensuring high vaccination coverage.
Poliomyelitis — the medical term for polio — is an acutely infectious and contagious virus which attacks the spinal cord and causes irreversible paralysis in children.
It is typically spread in the faeces of an infected person and is picked up through contaminated water or food.

Topics: Sudan Polio

Related

Middle-East
Sudan military, civilian rulers trade blame for economy
Middle-East
Sudan’s Hamdok says government ready to cooperate with ICC over Darfur

Latest updates

Detained Colombia businessman was negotiating with Iran for Venezuela, lawyers say
India battles black market in used gloves and masks
Sudan to launch mass polio vaccination after outbreak
UAE-based painter’s record-breaking $30m artistic bid to aid pandemic-hit kids
US flies B-52 bombers over Europe to show NATO solidarity

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.