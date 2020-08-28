You are here

Zambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji receiving Saudi Arabia's gift from Ambassador Osama Krenshi in Lusaka on Friday. (SPA)
KSRelief delivers 100 tons of dates as gift to Zambia

Updated 29 August 2020
Arab News

LUSAKA: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) delivered 100 tons of dates as a gift to Zambia, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

On behalf of the center, Saudi Ambassador to Zambia Osama Krenshi delivered the aid to Zambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji at the ministry’s headquarters in the capital Lusaka.

Malanji expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support, and thanked KSRelief for providing assistance.

The gift is within the Kingdom’s programs to a number of brotherly countries, aimed at reaching some of the world’s neediest families. 

Since its launch in 2015, the center has carried out 1,333 projects worth $4.5 billion all over the world, in cooperation with 144 local, regional and international partners.

Recently, KSRelief urged Saudis to make charitable donations only through the authorized entity.

The center has created an online portal to receive donations, which can be sent through donate.ksrelief.org or by sending an SMS message to 5565. Donors can also make bank transfers to Banque Saudi Fransi, Bank Albilad or Alinma Bank.

 

All classes can be followed through the online platform Vschool.sa, and relevant materials are available from the Apple and Android stores. (SPA)
Saudi schools prepare for remote learning as new academic year begins

  • Ministry reports 1,069 new COVID-19 cases, 1,148 recoveries and 28 deaths
JEDDAH: The new academic year begins on Sunday and schools across the Kingdom have been preparing for virtual learning.

All students in Saudi Arabia will be attending classes remotely for the first seven weeks of the first semester as part of the Kingdom’s precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Ibrahim bin Hussein Al-Omari, director general of education in the Tabuk region, noted on Friday that while all administrative staff are required to physically go to work, teachers and students will all be attending virtual classes. He added that supervisors have been allocated to provide support and assistance to all schools.
The Ministry of Education has stated that middle school and high school students will have to be online from 9 a.m., while elementary school students will start their classes at 3 p.m. — a decision that is intended to help parents be more involved in younger children’s remote learning. There is a dedicated app available for kindergarten age children.
All classes can be followed through the online platform Vschool.sa, and relevant materials are available from the Apple and Android stores. Lessons can also be viewed on the “Ain” TV channel or on YouTube. Each subject will have a channel of its own on Ain TV, in addition to what is archived on YouTube.
While private schools are permitted to use their own remote-learning tools, they can also benefit from the platform, the ministry has said.
All schools will allocate at least one day a week on which students and their families can attend in order to ensure that those who are unable to access the online platform for any reason can follow up on assignments and evaluations.

INNUMBERS

312,924 COVID-19 cases

287,403 Recoveries

21,708 Active cases

3,813 Total deaths

Meanwhile, Education Minister Hamad Al-Asheikh on Thursday held a virtual meeting with the Kingdom’s provincial education directors to review preparations for the new academic year.
The minister also ensured the continuity of remote learning arrangements for more than 6 million students.
The meeting discussed methods for the safe distribution of school books to students, the readiness of class schedules on the Madrasati (my school) e-learning management platform, and efforts by school and education officials to enable students to make a smooth return to studies and interact with their teachers.
Delegates pointed out the pivotal role of schools in providing technical support for students and their guardians on the platform, as well as the key function of teachers in training and helping students deal with the platform.
Arrangements for the training of teachers to use the Madrasati platform and plans for psychological counseling and student support were also reviewed.
In addition, the meeting discussed the role of education offices and administrations in carrying out field visits to schools on the first day of the academic year, checking on remote learning processes, and developing assessment reports.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia announced 28 new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday. The death toll now stands at 3,813.
There were 1,069 new cases reported in the Kingdom, bringing the total number of cases to 312,924, of which 21,708 are active, with 1,576 of them in critical condition.
Forty-four percent of recorded cases have been females. Eleven percent have been children, 85 percent adults and 4 percent elderly. According to the Ministry of Health, Madinah and Riyadh had recorded the highest number of new cases in the Kingdom with 61 cases each. Jazan had 59 new cases.
In addition, there were 1,148 reported new recoveries from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 287,403.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 4,974,119 PCR tests, with 60,195 carried out in the 24 hours leading up the ministry’s announcement.

