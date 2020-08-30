You are here

Italian coast guard in mission to save 200 migrants stranded on ‘Banksy’ rescue boat

The deck of the Louise Michel rescue vessel — a former French patrol boat crewed by activists and funded by Banksy — features a painting by the renowned artist. (AP)
  • Distress calls from stricken vessel adrift in the Mediterranean after picking up refugees off coast of Libya
JEDDAH: The Italian coast guard launched a rescue mission on Saturday to save more than 200 migrants stranded on an overloaded boat drifting in the Mediterranean.

The migrant recovery vessel Louise Michel, funded by the British street artist Banksy, sent out a series of distress calls after picking up 219 refugees since Thursday off the coast of Libya.

A coast guard patrol boat sent from the southern Italian island of Lampedusa took on board 49 of those considered most vulnerable, including 32 women and 13 children.

But despite the help from Italy, the Louise Michel, a former French navy boat with a crew of 10, said it had still not found a safe port for the rest of the mainly African migrants on board. The crew said its situation was worsening, and appealed for help from authorities in Italy, Malta and Germany.

“We are reaching a state of emergency. We need immediate assistance,” said one message. At least one migrant had died, it said.

Another message said the boat was unable to move and “no longer the master of her own destiny” because of her overcrowded deck and a life raft deployed at her side, “but above all due to Europe ignoring our emergency calls for immediate assistance.”

Before Italy’s coast guard intervened, the Italian charity ship Mare Jonio left the Sicilian port of Augusta, much further away than Lampedusa, to offer assistance.

Two UN agencies called for the “urgent disembarkation” of the Louise Michel and two other ships in the Mediterranean carrying hundreds of migrants. 

About 200 are on the Sea Watch 4, a German charity ship, and 27 have been on board the commercial tanker Maersk Etienne since their rescue on Aug. 5.

The International Organisation for Migration and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said they were “deeply concerned about the continued absence of dedicated EU-led search and rescue capacity in the central Mediterranean.”

“The humanitarian imperative of saving lives should not be penalized or stigmatized, especially in the absence of dedicated state-led efforts,” they said.

PARIS: Since taking in more than a million people fleeing war and poverty in 2015, Europe has stepped up border controls but still falls short on common migration and asylum policies.
At the time, the migrant crisis “laid bare Europe’s structural flaws and political divisions,” said Marie De Somer, a migration specialist at the European Policy Center.
Until 2015, the Dublin regulation had called for the first EU country where asylum seekers arrived to deal with their applications.
But the system “completely exploded” under the pressure that year, De Somer said.
Early on, images of columns of migrants trekking across Europe and the body of three-year-old Syrian boy Aylan Kurdi washed up on a Greek beach sparked sympathy.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel set aside the rules in summer 2015 to allow 900,000 mostly Syrian asylum seekers in — soon followed by countries with less experience of mass arrivals like Austria and Sweden.
But a “quota” system to redistribute migrants among EU member countries, hastily cobbled together at Germany’s request, never moved the 160,000 people originally agreed on.
Initial openness to the newcomers foundered on the opposition of central European countries led by Viktor Orban’s Hungary — as well as a surge in support for anti-immigration populist parties in western Europe.
For lack of agreement, the Schengen free-movement zone was “significantly weakened, with controls reinstated on several frontiers” between members, a senior French official familiar with migration policy said on condition of anonymity.
Some migrants fell through gaps in the legal system, wandering from one EU country to another filing new asylum claims as previous ones were rejected.
Meanwhile national governments tightened their own laws piecemeal, limiting refuge rights or raising the bar for granting asylum.
Paris “above all tried to speed up processing of requests to quickly reject the ones without merit,” the French official said.
But informal refugee camps in the capital and northern port city Calais are now growing again — despite authorities doubling the number of places in state accommodation over five years.
“We have to stop this question from being a thorn in Europe’s side,” the official said. “We’re no longer in crisis and we should be able to manage today’s arrivals.”
Last year 612,000 people made initial asylum requests in Europe, according to statistics authority Eurostat — around half the numbers seen in 2015-16.
But the decline in arrivals was bought with “agreements with non-EU countries at a significant cost for European values, and put the EU in a weak position,” said Matthieu Tardis at the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).
An EU-Turkey deal struck in 2016 calls for Ankara to accept the return of migrants arriving in Greece, in exchange especially for financial aid.
But it cemented “terrible health conditions” in migrant camps in Greece and “became a lever” for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to exert pressure on Europe, Tardis said.
Erdogan flexed his muscles earlier this year by declaring his borders open, prompting tens of thousands of people to head for the Greek frontier.
Elsewhere in the Mediterranean, the EU has backed a controversial agreement for Italy to finance and train the coast guard in Libya, torn by anarchy and civil war since 2011.
The EU “has notched up very few successes beyond beefing up Frontex,” said the European Policy Center’s De Somer.
By 2027, the Brussels agency is supposed to number 10,000 border and coast guards who can be sent to buttress struggling member states.
But the Commission is also due to propose yet another mechanism for European asylum cooperation this September.
In July, Germany suggested the plan should include more preliminary triage of asylum seekers at the EU’s external borders and call for Frontex to deport those whose applications are denied.
Berlin also hopes for a scheme to relocate migrants rescued at sea among roughly a dozen willing member countries, while those who refuse to take them in could contribute financial aid.
Even that compromise would not plug all the holes in the European system.
“There can’t be a common European policy without common criteria for accepting asylum requests,” said Didier Leschi, head of France’s immigration and integration authority.

