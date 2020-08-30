You are here

One dead in Portland shooting after demonstrators clash

A Portland police officer ties a police line around the scene of a fatal shooting near a pro-Trump rally on August 29, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (File/AFP)
AFP

One dead in Portland shooting after demonstrators clash

  • The shooting occurred at around 8:45 p.m. downtown
  • Police said a homicide investigation was under way
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: A person was shot dead Saturday in Portland following clashes between Black Lives Matter protesters and supporters of US President Donald Trump, police said.
The Oregon city has been an epicenter of BLM protests since the police killing of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minnesota in late May, and according to local media a “caravan of hundreds of cars” of Trump supporters also converged there on Saturday.
Portland Police tweeted a political rally was “caravanning throughout downtown Portland,” adding: “There have been some instances of violence between demonstrators and counterdemonstrators. Officers have intervened and in some cases made arrests.”
OregonLive reported “clashes” and “tense moments” between the groups, although police did not say whether the shooting was related to the demonstrations.
The shooting occurred at around 8:45pm downtown, police said later in a statement, adding a homicide investigation was under way.
“Portland Police officers heard sounds of gunfire from the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street,” the statement said.
“They responded and located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.”

German government condemns ‘unacceptable’ attempt to storm Reichstag

AFP

German government condemns ‘unacceptable’ attempt to storm Reichstag

  • Several hundred protestors broke through barriers and a police cordon to climb the steps leading to the entrance to the Reichstag
AFP
BERLIN: The German government Sunday slammed the “unacceptable” behavior of protestors during a mass rally against coronavirus restrictions in which hundreds were arrested and some attempted to storm the Reichstag parliament building.
The Reichstag is the “symbolic center of our democracy,” Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told Sunday’s edition of the Bild newspaper.
“It is unacceptable to see extremists and trouble-makers use it for their own ends.”
Police said about 38,000 people, double the number expected, had gathered in Berlin on Saturday to protest against restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, such as the wearing of masks and social distancing.
Late Saturday, several hundred protestors broke through barriers and a police cordon to climb the steps leading to the entrance to the Reichstag.
They were narrowly prevented from entering the building by police, who used pepper spray and arrested several people.
The Reichstag, where German deputies meet, has a powerful symbolic role in the country.
The building, with its famous dome, was burnt down by the Nazis in 1933 in an act aimed at destroying what remained of German democracy between the two world wars.
“Plurality of opinions” is a “characteristic of the good functioning of society,” said Seehofer. But “freedom of assembly reaches its limits when public rules are trampled on.”
About 300 people were arrested in scuffles with police, in front of the Reichstag but also outside the Russian embassy not far from there in the city center, where protestors pelted police with bottles.

