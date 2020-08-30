You are here

'Chemical Hearts': A romance that takes off from tragedy

The film is based on Krystal Sutherland’s 2016 novel “Our Chemical Hearts,” Supplied
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Every so often, we hear film writers speak of chemistry between the lead pair. The latest Netflix original “Chemical Hearts,” directed and written by Richard Tanne, has this underlying message. What he presents is a story that any teenager or young adult would have experienced, from reading romantic prose to texting on mobiles. But the script helps turn what may seem as cliches into something plausibly exciting. 

Based on Krystal Sutherland’s 2016 novel “Our Chemical Hearts,” the movie introduces us to aspiring writer Henry (Austin Abrams), who tells us in a voiceover: “You’re never more alive than when you’re a teenager.”

Everything appears so exciting, but not when a tragedy in the form of an accident happens. Grace (Lili Reinhart) is a high-school senior who loses her boyfriend when their car swerves off the road. She is left with a limp and heavy guilt, which is revealed at the end. 




The performances are subtle, somber and sweet, and make up for some of the plot’s shortcomings. Supplied

Henry is all set to become editor of the school paper when Grace is appointed co-editor. She is far from friendly but Henry falls for her. When she gives him a book of Neruda poems, he takes that as a sign of her interest in him. A relationship begins and the first steps are hesitant.

Grace drives Henry to some of her favorite places that only she knows about. There are some beautiful moments when the two stand by a pond and throw breadcrumbs. Magnificent fish come to the water’s surface, and it is a sight to behold. Her gesture in feeding them is a revelation of her extremely sensitive nature. When Henry and Grace visit her boyfriend’s grave, it is poignant and we can feel the guilt gnawing away at her. 

The performances are subtle, somber and sweet, and make up for some of the plot’s shortcomings. Henry is no flashy teenager. He resists going overboard even when Grace is aloof. She is equally controlled, except in the final moments when she wades into the pond in her wedding gown (“We were to be married,” she tells him), removes it, walks out in her underclothes and goes back home like that. But the film’s plus points help us overlook things like this. 

Kylie Jenner is holidaying in Paris with Palestinian model Fai Khadra despite travel restrictions

Updated 30 August 2020
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: US beauty mogul and Palestinian multi-hyphenate are shaping up to be this summer’s hottest travel companions. Shortly after vacationing together at Utah’s luxury desert resort, the Amangiri, the duo were spotted in Paris this week.

Based on the beauty entrepreneur and reality star’s Instagram Stories, it appears that the duo visited the Louvre to see the famous Mona Lisa painting, visited the Hermes store and grabbed a bite to eat at a local restaurant.

The 23-year-old posted a string of pictures from the trip, including an image in which she can be seen cozying up to Khadra on a French roof top.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

However, despite sharing the cozy snap, it’s likely that the pair are just friends. According to TMZ, Jenner and Khadra are not dating and “they’re just very good friends and have been part of each other’s small social circle during the pandemic.”

Khadra is also extremely close to Kylie’s older sister Kendall Jenner.

The pair have been spotted together on more than a few occasions in recent months, causing media outlets and fans alike to suspect they are a couple.

Last year, the model set the rumor mill alight when she attended the wedding of singer Justin Bieber alongside the 28-year-old.

“We don’t date, he’s just my date,” Jenner jokingly posted on Instagram, alongside a mirror selfie with the older brother of DJ twin duo Simi and Haze.

The beauty mogul was joined in Paris by Fai Khadra and Zack Bia. (Instagram)

Despite travel restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Jenner reportedly touched down in the French capital for a business trip where she met with cosmetics company Coty and CEO Peter Harf. According to a source, the mother of Stormi decided to take friends along to “make a trip out of it,” reported E! News.

However, many fans weren’t impressed by Jenner’s decision to flaunt her Parisian getaway amid a pandemic, with many taking to Twitter to express their frustrations.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Kylie Jenner going to Paris during Covid while the rest of the world can’t travel or visit family in other countries/states due to border restrictions just doesn’t sit well with me,” wrote one user.

This isn't the first time the reality star has taken a vacation during the health crisis. Earlier this month, she flew to Turks and Caicos with family and friends to celebrate her birthday.

 

