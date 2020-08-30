You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank launches in Egypt

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank launches in Egypt

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) trademark will replace that of the Union National Bank (UNB) in Egypt after the two banks merged with Al-Hilal Bank, to form a single entity in the UAE. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pu5ad

Updated 30 August 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank launches in Egypt

  • ADCB Egypt is expected to play a pivotal role in the coming period within the group’s network of branches in the Arab region
Updated 30 August 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Group, the fifth largest banking entity in the Gulf with assets of 405 billion dirhams ($110 billion), entered the Egyptian market on Sunday.

It is expected that the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) trademark will replace that of the Union National Bank (UNB) in Egypt after the two banks merged with Al-Hilal Bank, to form a single entity in the UAE. ADCB occupies the third position in the UAE market.

After completing the merger and integration process with UNB and the acquisition of Al-Hilal Bank, ADCB adopted a strategic plan to improve customer experience.

Ihab Al-Swireky, managing director and CEO of ACDB Egypt, said that the bank had ambitious expansion plans in the Egyptian market.

“The bank’s strategy is focused on five basic axes, which are achieving growth by taking advantage of the opportunities available in the local markets, sustainability through developing the deposit base, achieving the highest levels of quality and efficiency in all of our financial products and banking services, and dealing with any risks that we might face,” he added.  

The bank has a clearly defined strategy to manage these risks, and to attract, develop and retain the best available talent from employees and motivate them to achieve the highest levels of performance in line with the bank’s strategic objectives.

ADCB Egypt is expected to play a pivotal role in the coming period within the group’s network of branches in the Arab region, as it focuses on implementing an ambitious plan that includes adding new services and branches to reach new customers.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Egypt ADCB

Related

Business & Economy
Higher impairment charges hit UAE banks Emirates NBD and ADCB
Business & Economy
ADCB files criminal complaint against individuals linked to NMC Health

China diplomat sees EU-Beijing investment pact by end of 2020

Updated 31 August 2020
Reuters

China diplomat sees EU-Beijing investment pact by end of 2020

  • The two sides agree on the need to address global trade challenges
Updated 31 August 2020
Reuters

PARIS: The Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Sunday it was possible to conclude an EU-China investment accord by the end of 2020. 

“I am thinking of the investment agreement. We have the possibility of concluding it before the end of the year. It is important more than ever to take a step,” Wang Yi said, speaking at the IFRI think tank in Paris, via an interpreter.

Wang Yi said that what was happening in the Xinjiang region and Hong Kong was an internal Chinese matter and that other countries should not interfere.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian earlier said that in a meeting with Wang-Yi he had reminded him of Paris’ deep concerns about the worsening human rights situation in those two regions. 

Separately, the Financial Times newspaper reported that the Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. is focusing on its budding cloud business, which still has access to US chips despite sanctions against the company, to secure its survival. Huawei’s cloud computing business sells computing power and storage to companies, including giving them access to artificial intelligence, and has been growing rapidly, the newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources.

In January, Huawei put the unit on an equal footing with its smartphones and telecoms equipment businesses, the FT reported.

The unit was stepping up its offerings and Beijing will increasingly support the company through public cloud contracts, according to the report.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has restricted technology exports to Chinese companies in particular, notably Huawei, citing national security risks.

Topics: EU-Beijing China

Related

Business & Economy
Crime networks profit from China plastic trash import ban — Interpol
World
Beijing: US’s South China Sea sanctions unjust

Latest updates

‘Fanning the flames’: Democrats accuse Trump of stoking violence
What We Are Reading Today: Magazines and the Making of America
Bollywood back on track but virus precautions wipe out iconic dance scenes 
Denied permits, Palestinians raze own homes in Jerusalem
Sudan rebels agree to key peace deal with government

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.