Warning over more animal-to-human disease outbreaks

A hospital staff gets tested for coronavirus in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on August 31, 2020, amid a lockdown in the Palestinian enclave due to increasing cases of COVID-19 infections. (AFP)
  • Oxford coronavirus vaccine lead scientist cites ‘greater population density, travel, deforestation’
LONDON: We should expect more animal-to-human virus outbreaks in the future, the lead scientist behind Oxford University’s coronavirus vaccine has warned.
“Greater population density, greater travel, deforestation — all of these things make it more likely that these outbreaks will happen and then something will spread,” Prof. Sarah Gilbert told The Independent newspaper.  
“Because of the way things have been going in the world, it’s more likely we’ll have zoonotic infections causing outbreaks in the future.” 
Zoonotic infections are diseases caused by viruses or bacteria that transfer from animals to humans.
COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, is widely believed to have transferred from bats to humans in a food market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where it first emerged.
Other zoonotic diseases in recent times include West Nile Disease, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, Ebola and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.
The World Health Organization estimates that around a billion cases of illness and millions of deaths occur every year from zoonotic diseases, and that 60 percent of all infectious diseases in humans come from animals.
The UN’s Environment Programme and the International Livestock Research Institute have, similarly to Gilbert, warned that the transfer of pathogens from animals to humans is driven by the man-made deterioration of the natural environment — through land degradation, wildlife exploitation, resource extraction and climate change.
Oxford University’s vaccine, like a number of others in development globally, is now in the late stages of its development.
Trials of the vaccine, being developed in partnership with British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, so far suggest it is safe for humans and induces an immune response.
The vaccine could be available by the end of the year if the trials go smoothly, and AstraZeneca has committed to producing 2 billion doses by next summer should it be approved.
But Gilbert cautioned that at this stage it is “difficult” to establish for how long the Oxford vaccine will provide protection from infection, and what level of immunity it will offer.

’Hotel Rwanda’ hero arrested on terror charges, say police

KIGALI: Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed in the film “Hotel Rwanda” as a hero who saved the lives of more than 1,200 people from the country’s 1994 genocide, has been arrested by the Rwandan government on terror charges, police announced on Monday.
A well-known critic of President Paul Kagame, Rusesabagina had been living outside Rwanda since 1996 and police did not say where he was apprehended. He had been living in Belgium and then in Texas in the US
In handcuffs and a facemask, Rusesabagina, 66, was shown to the press in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, on Monday by police. He has not yet been formally charged in court.
“Through international cooperation, the Rwanda Bureau of Investigation wants to inform the general public that Paul Rusesabagina has been arrested,” police said in a statement Monday.
“Rusesabagina is suspected to be the founder, leader, sponsor and member of violent, armed, extremist terror outfits including the Rwanda Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD) operating out of various places in the region and abroad,” police said.
There was an international arrest warrant for Rusesabagina to answer charges of serious crimes including terrorism, arson, kidnap and murder, perpetrated against unarmed, innocent Rwandan civilians on Rwandan territory, police said. Police told the media in Kigali that investigations against Rusesabagina will continue and more information will be released about his alleged activities.
Rusesabagina has previously denied the government’s charges that he financially supports Rwandan rebels.
Rusesabagina has been a prominent critic of Kagame’s government, calling it a dictatorship and urging Western countries to press the government to respect human rights.
Government supporters reject Rusesabagina’s criticism, saying Kagame’s leadership supports democracy and economic growth.
Rusesabagina has won numerous international honors including the United States Presidential Medal of Freedom, which President George W. Bush awarded him in 2005.
The Rwandan government disputes Rusesabagina’s story about saving survivors at a hotel in Kigali, during the genocide, in which more than 800,000 Tutsi and Hutus who tried to protect them were killed by Hutus.
The 2004 film “Hotel Rwanda” showed Rusesabagina, a Hutu married to a Tutsi, as using his influence as a manager of the Hotel des Mille Collines, to allow more than 1,200 Tutsis to shelter in the hotel’s rooms. In the film, Rusesabagina was played by actor Don Cheadle.
Naphatal Ahishakiye, executive secretary of Ibuka, a Rwanda survivors’ organization, said that Rusesabagina’s arrest is good news for survivors of the genocide. Ahishakiye said Rusesabagina had charged people money to be able to survive in the hotel.
