You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt’s external debt down to almost $111bn

Egypt’s external debt down to almost $111bn

Egyptians walk in front of the Egyptian Central Bank in Cairo. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bbtzx

Updated 15 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s external debt down to almost $111bn

  • The foreign debts at the end of the first quarter of this year were $20.07 billion in international bonds and $40.3 billion in loans
Updated 15 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Central Bank of Egypt has announced, for the first time in years, a fall in the country’s external debt.

Figures for the first quarter (Q1) of the year showed the deferred payments total to be standing at $111.3 billion compared to $112.7 billion in Q4 of 2019.

A central bank report said the ratio of external debt to the gross domestic product decreased to 31.7 percent, which is considered a safe amount according to international standards.

Banking sources said that the Central Bank of Egypt had paid more than $17 billion in commitments to foreign funds and institutions during March and April, when the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak was spreading around the world.

Egypt had succeeded in obtaining around $9.7 billion from the International Monetary Fund and international markets between May and June, of which $4.4 billion had already been received with the rest arriving in two installments.

Central data revealed that the balance of long-term external debt decreased by $410 million during Q1, to record $100.975 billion, compared to $101.39 billion last December.

The balance of the debt fell to $10.316 billion by the end of March, compared to $11.28 billion at the end of last year.

Egypt’s foreign debt is split up with $60.4 billion owed by the government (54.27 percent), $27.78 billion by the Central Bank of Egypt (24.96 percent), $8.25 billion by other banks, and $14.85 billion in other sectors.

The external debt owed by the general government shrank by around $1 billion, down by 1.65 percent on a quarterly basis, to record $60.4 billion by the end of March, compared to $61.42 billion in December 2019.

The foreign debts owed by the Egyptian government at the end of the first quarter of this year were $20.07 billion in international bonds and $40.3 billion in loans.

The entire foreign debt owed by the government falls into the category of long-term debt with maturities of more than 12 months.

The monthly bulletin of the central bank revealed that the burdens of external debt service were recorded at around $13.7 billion between July 2019 and March and distributed in instalments valued at $10.6 billion with interest valued at $3.1 billion.

Topics: Egypt Central Bank of Egypt

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Carrefour Egypt announces expansion
Business & Economy
Egypt signs 15-year contract with French metro line operator RATP Dev

Tesla plans capital raise after share surge

Updated 02 September 2020
Reuters

Tesla plans capital raise after share surge

  • Decision hailed as ‘smart move’ while interest in world’s most valuable car company soars
Updated 02 September 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Tesla Inc. unveiled its biggest program of new share sales in a decade as a public company on Tuesday, seeking to cash in on soaring Wall Street interest in the company to raise $5 billion that will ease future debt pressures.

The move comes a day after a 5-for-1 stock split took effect, Tesla’s first since its initial public offering a decade ago, and follows a nearly six-fold increase in the value of its shares this year.

Several major banks, including Goldman Sachs & Co, Bank of America Securities Inc, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Morgan Stanley & Co, will conduct the sale, the company said in a filing, giving no deadline for its completion.

Tesla shares, which rose about 8 percent in early premarket trading, retreated to trade about 3 percent higher on the day after the news.

The company’s high-flying stock has risen another 70 percent since the split was announced on Aug. 11, and was trading at over $2,000 before the division on Friday.

With a market capitalization now around $465 billion, it became the world’s biggest car company by value in July and has propelled CEO Elon Musk’s personal fortune past $100 billion.

Musk has repeatedly assured investors over the past year that Tesla would not need to raise more money for costly initiatives including the construction of its first European factory and its recently announced construction of a new factory near Austin, Texas.

However, Tesla in February had already announced plans to raise $2 billion in a stock offering.

The company said on Tuesday it plans to use the proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet and for general corporate purposes.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives called Tesla’s decision to raise money a smart move at the right time for the company.

“Now in a clear position of strength and out of the red ink, Musk and his red cape are raising enough capital to get the balance sheet and capital structure to further firm up its growing cash position and slowly get out of its debt situation,” he said.

Topics: Tesla

Related

Business & Economy
Tesla supplier develops battery with no nickel, cobalt
Business & Economy
How Tesla defined a new era for the auto industry

Latest updates

Egypt’s external debt down to almost $111bn
‘Davos in the desert’ shifts to January
Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia ‘aimed at stopping coalition airstrikes’
Sudan’s Omar Bashir’s trial adjourned to Sept. 15
What We Are Reading Today: Piranesi Unbound

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.