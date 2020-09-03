Saudi Arabia announces 26 more COVID-19 deaths

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 26 more deaths from COVID-19 and 833 new cases of the disease on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 82 were recorded in Makkah, 74 in Madinah, 48 in Dammam, 37 in Riyadh and 31 in Jeddah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 293,964 after 1,454 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 3,982 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
