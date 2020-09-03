You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces 26 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 26 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announced 26 more deaths from COVID-19 and 833 new cases of the disease on Thursday. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pe9fu

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 26 more COVID-19 deaths

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 293,964
  • A total of 3,982 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 26 more deaths from COVID-19 and 833 new cases of the disease on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 82 were recorded in Makkah, 74 in Madinah, 48 in Dammam, 37 in Riyadh and 31 in Jeddah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 293,964 after 1,454 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 3,982 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry launches culture database

Saudi ministry launches culture database

Updated 03 September 2020
SPA

Saudi ministry launches culture database

Updated 03 September 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture has launched a comprehensive “cultural database” questionnaire for employees in the Saudi cultural sector through an e-platform that allows groups to register personal and professional data.

Registration is open through the website surveys.moc.gov.sa/cultural_database.

The survey will gather cultural sector data, which will be used to design strategic cultural projects and promote communication with artists and intellectuals in the film, language and translation, literature, music, theater and performing arts, visual arts, fashion, library, heritage, museum, architecture and design and culinary art industries.

The Ministry of Culture aims to create an integrated national cultural database that supports the cultural community and determines the nature and size of projects and bodies that can accommodate local technical and cultural know-how. These include civil society institutions and associated nonprofit cultural projects.

The cultural database is the first of its kind in the Kingdom. It will be developed in several phases through the electronic platform. The first phase is dedicated to surveying the main occupational and functional data of artists and intellectuals. Detailed phases relating to local artistic and cultural affairs will follow.

The ministry will communicate with the Kingdom’s cultural sector to design strategic projects and achieve one of the key pillars of Saudi Vision 2030 in building a resilient community.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia announces 26 more COVID-19 deaths
Luxury desert escape in the UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah
British Australian academic’s every movement monitored in Iranian prison
Israel’s El Al announces cargo flight to Dubai
TWITTER POLL: French mandate over Lebanon receives mixed reviews

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.