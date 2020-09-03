G20 ministers stress importance of opening borders to stimulate economy

RIYADH: G20 foreign ministers stressed the importance of opening borders to stimulate economies, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Thursday.

“Opening international borders in line with preventative measures” will “help to revive the economies of our countries” and restore hope in beating COVID-19, the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said at a G20 foreign ministers meeting in Riyadh.

The ministers also pledged to strengthen cooperation to confront the coronavirus pandemic and raise the level of preparedness in order to deal with crises in the future.