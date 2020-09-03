You are here

  G20 ministers stress importance of opening borders to stimulate economy

G20 ministers stress importance of opening borders to stimulate economy

G20 foreign ministers stressed the importance of opening borders to stimulate economies on Thursday. (@KSAMOFA)
RIYADH: G20 foreign ministers stressed the importance of opening borders to stimulate economies, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Thursday.

“Opening international borders in line with preventative measures” will “help to revive the economies of our countries” and restore hope in beating COVID-19, the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said at a G20 foreign ministers meeting in Riyadh.

The ministers also pledged to strengthen cooperation to confront the coronavirus pandemic and raise the level of preparedness in order to deal with crises in the future.

Topics: Saudi Arabia G20 Saudi Arabia 2020 Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia announces 26 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 26 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 26 more COVID-19 deaths

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 293,964
  • A total of 3,982 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 26 more deaths from COVID-19 and 833 new cases of the disease on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 82 were recorded in Makkah, 74 in Madinah, 48 in Dammam, 37 in Riyadh and 31 in Jeddah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 293,964 after 1,454 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 3,982 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

