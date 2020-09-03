You are here

Review recommends lie detector tests for convicted terrorists on release from UK prisons

Convicted terrorists in the UK could face mandatory polygraph, or lie detector, tests on release from prison as part of a recommended overhaul of how authorities deal with those convicted of terror offences. (Shutterstock)
LONDON: Convicted terrorists in the UK could face mandatory polygraph, or lie detector, tests on release from prison as part of a recommended overhaul of how authorities deal with those convicted of terror offences.

The measure is one of 45 recommendations in a review published Wednesday, which was commissioned following the London Bridge attack in 2019.

The independent review into Britain’s Multi-Agency Public Protections Arrangements (MAPPA), led by Senior Barrister Jonathan Hall, also called for a “cultural shift” in how information regarding those convicted of terror offences was shared, Sky News reported.

Convicted terrorist Usman Khan, 28, stabbed to death Cambridge University graduates Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, at Fishmonger’s Hall in November during a prisoner rehabilitation conference before fleeing and being killed by police on London Bridge.

Khan had previously been released from prison on license for more than a year after serving half of his 16-year sentence, and it was believed he was being monitored by electronic tag after leaving jail.

The review discovered shortcomings in how released terrorists were monitored, including the use of tools that “severely minimized” the seriousness of their crimes, and found that communication between police, the British prison service and probation officers was dominated by “information exchange” rather than “active management” of individual cases.

Hall said British police forces had a “surprisingly limited” local knowledge about such offenders.

Terrorists who performed badly during polygraph testing would face further restrictions or supervision, the review suggested.

Chris Philp, a minister at the UK’s Home Office, said he was “already legislating” for the polygraph measure.

In a statement, Philp said: “Jonathan Hall found that MAPPA is a well-established process and did not conclude that wholesale change is necessary.

“He has made a number of recommendations on how the management of terrorists can be improved and the government, police and Prison and Probation Service have been working on changes in line with many of them.”

Earlier this year, the British government approved one of the biggest reforms of terror sentencing and monitoring for several years, with those convicted of the most serious offences facing a minimum of 14 years in prison and up to 25 years on license after release.

However, Scottish Secretary for Justice Humza Yousaf has rejected the recommendation of polygraph testing in Scotland because she is “unconvinced” of the merits of the policy, according to the Sun newspaper.

A King’s College London study released in July found that the practice of “false compliance” — by which inmates in British prisons convicted of terror offences deceive officials into believing they are reformed — was widespread in UK jails.

1 missing, 1 injured in fire on oil tanker near Sri Lanka

1 missing, 1 injured in fire on oil tanker near Sri Lanka

  • The fire started in the engine room of the New Diamond, which was carrying crude oil from Kuwait to India
  • The Indian coast guard said it also had deployed ships and aircraft after the Sri Lankan navy sought its help
COLOMBO: A fire broke out on a large oil tanker off the eastern coast of Sri Lanka on Thursday, leaving one of its 23 crew members missing and another injured, a navy spokesman said.
The fire started in the engine room of the New Diamond, which was carrying crude oil from Kuwait to India, and then spread, spokesman Capt. Indika Silva said.
The navy sent four ships to help the ship. By the time they arrived, 19 of the crew members had left on lifeboats and were picked up by the ships, Silva said.
As the navy ships tried to put out the fire, the captain and two others abandoned the tanker, he said. The remaining crew member was missing.
The injured crew member was identified as the third engineer of the ship and is being taken to land in a navy boat, Silva said.
He said two anti-submarine Russian ships anchored at a Sri Lankan port were also heading to the scene. The Russian ships had arrived at Hambantota port for replenishment and crew rest.
The Indian coast guard said it also had deployed ships and aircraft after the Sri Lankan navy sought its help.
At the time the fire broke out, the Panamanian-registered ship was about 38 nautical miles (70 kilometers) east of Sri Lanka.

