KSRelief launches training initiative for Yemeni women

ADEN: Saudi Arabia’s aid organization has joined forces with the Benevolence Coalition for Humanitarian Relief (BCHR) to launch a training initiative for Yemeni women heads of household and orphans.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center will help coordinate the vocational sessions as part of the Seed of Safety project in Aden.

The scheme will include various training programs covering sewing, embroidery, the making of pastry, sweets, incense, and perfume, along with photography and montage. It will take place over two months, followed by the launch of 50 small projects in Aden and west coast areas.