KSRelief launches training initiative for Yemeni women

Updated 10 sec ago
SPA

Updated 10 sec ago
SPA

ADEN: Saudi Arabia’s aid organization has joined forces with the Benevolence Coalition for Humanitarian Relief (BCHR) to launch a training initiative for Yemeni women heads of household and orphans.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center will help coordinate the vocational sessions as part of the Seed of Safety project in Aden.
The scheme will include various training programs covering sewing, embroidery, the making of pastry, sweets, incense, and perfume, along with photography and montage. It will take place over two months, followed by the launch of 50 small projects in Aden and west coast areas.

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia

Applications open in Saudi Arabia to authorize flying instructor licenses

Updated 9 min 7 sec ago
SPA

Applications open in Saudi Arabia to authorize flying instructor licenses

Updated 9 min 7 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) has started accepting applications for flying instructors. It is welcoming applications from experienced people who hold licenses and meet the necessary requirements to become gyrocopter, light aircraft, single and multi-engine aircraft and helicopter instructors.
Candidates must also meet the conditions to acquire GACA’s certificate of commissioning to examine pilots according to executive regulations of aviation safety. GACA is working to provide the needed number of qualified pilot examiners to cover the growing number of enthusiasts wanting to practice light and recreational aviation.

Topics: General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA)

