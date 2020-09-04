Grizzlies’ Morant scoops NBA Rookie of Year award

You are here

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, named winner of the Rookie of the Year award for 2019-20, attempts a dunk as Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler (21) and guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (9) in this file photo. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
AFP

  • Morant tallied 498 points under a polling system that offered five points for a first-place vote, three for a second-place vote and one for a third-place vote
  • Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn finished in second place and Pelicans forward Zion Williamson finished third 
MIAMI: Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was a runaway winner for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award announced Thursday, receiving 99 out of a possible 100 first-place votes.
Morant became the club’s second player to scoop the award, following in the footsteps of Spain’s Pau Gasol, who won it in 2002.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, the top overall pick in last year’s NBA draft, claimed the only other first-place vote, the league said in results released on Thursday.
In the polling of 100 global sportswriters and broadcasters, Morant tallied 498 points under the system that offered five points for a first-place vote, three for a second-place vote and one for a third-place vote.
Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn finished in second place with 204 points and Williamson finished third with 140 points.
The voting was conducted based on regular-season games played through March 11, when the season was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The seeding games, which were played July 30 — August 14 as part of the season restart, did not count toward voting.
But Morant, who was taken second overall in the 2019 draft, helped the Grizzlies contend for a playoff berth in the NBA’s quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.
He scored a career-high 35 points as the Grizzlies fell to the Portland Trail Blazers in a play-in game for the eighth and final Western Conference post-season spot — bringing his stellar rookie campaign to a close.
From the beginning of the season through March 11, Morant led all qualified NBA rookies in scoring with 16.6 points per game and assists with 6.9 per game.
He shot 49.1% from the field in 59 games. During that period, Morant was one of three NBA players to average at least 17.0 points and 6.0 assists and shoot 49.0 percent or better from the field, joining 2020 NBA All-Stars LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.
His 11 double-doubles in that span were a rookie high, and he produced the only triple-double by a rookie when he finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against the Washington Wizards on February 9.
He had at least 20 points and 10 assists in seven games, including a 27-point, 14-assist performance against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 29.
Morant showed plenty of poise for a rookie, finishing ninth in the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring.

Saudi Olympic chief presents vision of increasing education opportunities through sports

Updated 04 September 2020
Arab News

Saudi Olympic chief presents vision of increasing education opportunities through sports

  • Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal says the committee’s role in supporting education initiatives was highlighted as Asia looked to recover from COVID-19
Updated 04 September 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Arabia Olympic Committee (SAOC) and chair of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Education Committee, on Thursday presented his vision of increasing education opportunities through sports.

At the inaugural virtual meeting of the OCA Education Committee chaired by the prince, the committee’s role in supporting education initiatives was highlighted as Asia looked to recover from COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, the SAOC has drawn on the power of the Olympic spirit to lead digital education programs and inspire Saudis to stay active and engage in online learning initiatives.

Following the successful SAOC-led #StayAtHome campaign, the SAOC president proposed increasing the implementation of online learning opportunities throughout Asia.

He has prioritized implementing the Olympic Values Education Program in Saudi Arabia to communicate the benefits of sport to society.

Despite being postponed due to coronavirus, the Saudi Games platform has been harnessed to launch initiatives including the Saudi Arabian Olympic Academy to provide young athletes with the facilities to excel.

The OCA Education Committee is a platform for Asia’s sporting leaders to share knowledge and promote dialogue between member nations and National Olympic Committees (NOCs). The committee is working to ensure that all parts of society are provided with the learning resources they need to increase opportunities for sports to contribute to the development of education throughout the region.

In his opening address, Prince Abdul Aziz said: “During these difficult times as Asia and the rest of the world endeavors to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is vitally important that the OCA Education Committee continues to support the educational development of young people.

Chairing the first virtual meeting of the Education Committee has been a priority following the postponement of the Saudi Games and displays an innovative spirit we can all embrace.”

The OCA Education Committee could play a crucial role as online education and e-learning opportunities became the norm in many member nations, he added. “With solidarity and social purpose as key values, a committed and coordinated approach, increased resources, and Asia’s combined skills and knowledge, the Education Committee can provide new Olympic education opportunities.”

Education should be integrated in all activities with support from strategic and commercial partners as they represented important channels for sharing Olympic values, he told the forum.

He congratulated OCA members and their NOCs for leading inspirational educational activities, including webinars and training courses. Asian NOCs had demonstrated their powerful capabilities in delivering these initiatives and it was now time to unite these efforts to reach out to our wider communities, he said.

“Saudi Arabia is a committed supporter of the Olympic Movement, the OCA and sport throughout Asia and the SAOC has remained in close contact with our communities during the #StayAtHome phase. The power of Olympism has inspired tens of thousands of Saudis to #StayActive, connected, and continuously engaged with our Olympic educational content.”

With the prince at the virtual meeting were Maxwell De Silva, vice chair of the OCA Education Committee and secretary-general of Sri Lanka’s NOC; Mazen Fawzi Ramadan, chief of mission of the Lebanese delegation at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games; Ada Jaffery, deputy secretary of the Women Sports Commission at the Pakistan Olympic Association; Dr. Khaled Atiyat, vice president of the Jordan Olympic Committee and secretary-general at the Fencing Confederation of Asia; Saif Mohammed Al Naemi, executive director of the Qatar Olympic Academy; Dr. Nibal Khalil, vice president of the Palestine Olympic Committee; Fazlollah Bagherzadeh, vice president of the Iranian NOC; Feng Gao, representing China, and Young Hwa Son, representing
South Korea.

