You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia records 80% COVID-19 case drop in 3-month period

Saudi Arabia records 80% COVID-19 case drop in 3-month period

Saudi Arabia announced 32 more deaths from COVID-19 and 895 new cases of the disease on Sunday. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c7kpf

Updated 11 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

Saudi Arabia records 80% COVID-19 case drop in 3-month period

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 296,598
  • Tawakkalna app have surpassed 7 million users
Updated 11 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Saudia Arabia has had a massive drop in daily COVID-19 cases since its highest recorded count in June, according to a Ministry of Health spokesman.
The country reported almost 5,000 confirmed cases on June 16, the most since it began recording infections on March 2. Just 756 new cases were recorded on Sunday, raising the total to 320,688.
Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said the drop represented a decrease of 81.8 percent.
“According to analysis, it’s important to note that more than 85 percent of confirmed daily cases as of late appear in the adult age group, specifically among youth,” he added. “Most cases were found among men as there is a slight difference between the male and female demographic.”
There has been a 6 percent decrease in critical care patients in the past week.
There are currently 19,870 active cases and, of these, 1,457 are in critical care units. There have been 895 new recoveries, increasing the total number to 296,737.

FASTFACT

The total number of coronavirus cases in KSA reached 320,688.

There were 32 further fatalities recorded on Sunday, increasing the death toll to 4,081.
Users of the Tawakkalna app have surpassed 7 million in the past four months, with three new services added to the app. These are alert status, safe gathering management and dependant care. This last feature enables parents to follow up on their children, aged 15 or under, checking on them and the areas they call on.
The app has also included five languages: Hindi, Tagalog, Urdu, Bengali and Bahasa Indonesia.
There have been 41,665 new polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests conducted in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of PCR tests in Saudi Arabia so far to more than 5.4 million.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Alert over pop-up ads in Saudi children’s online games
photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Fayfa, land of hanging gardens, offers tourists unique experience

Why young Saudis are getting their skates on

Raeah Al-Attas considers it a duty to promote the sport. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 5 min 27 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Why young Saudis are getting their skates on

  • Social media platforms are being used to raise awareness, encourage talent
Updated 5 min 27 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Ice skating has made its way to the Kingdom, with Saudi and Saudi-based skaters doing their best to raise awareness about the sport and attract the attention they feel it deserves.

“Whenever I am asked about what ice skating means to me, I will always say it means a lot because sometimes I feel like I can fly and do all the crazy moves I have in mind,” 23-year-old hockey player Raeah Al-Attas told Arab News, explaining why the sport was so special to her. “And I’m good at it, so why not?”
She said that ice skaters in the Kingdom were using social media as a platform to raise awareness about the sport, a move she regarded as necessary.
“Unfortunately, the ice skating community is not receiving the attention it deserves, even if you are the best. And our duty toward that is to raise awareness on social media and this is what we have been doing for the past 2 years.”

People are encouraged to try ice skating because of my content. I started ice skating at a young age here in the Kingdom, it was the first place I started.

Fadi Al-Ali

Saudi-born Fadi Al-Ali has more than 175,000 followers on TikTok, having joined the platform last October. He has intrigued his audience with his freestyle dances and extreme stunts on the ice rink, inspiring others to also get their skates on.


His videos show him leaping over objects while spinning mid-air, doing handstands and even breakdancing on ice.
He began skating in Saudi Arabia, which is better known for desert landscapes rather than icy ones and found ways to perfect his performance throughout the years, skating on every icy surface he could find and even recording tutorials from time to time.
“The fans are always appreciative of what I do, they’re very happy,” he told Arab News. “People are really encouraged to try ice skating because of my content. I started ice skating at a young age here in the Kingdom, it was the first place I started.”
He raved about TikTok, saying it allowed him to share his excitement for the sport and spark enthusiasm for it in others.
“TikTok has become a platform that even allowed me to share it (my passion for ice skating) more than I could ever before, and ever since it has given me the opportunity to do it more. Everything is now open for anybody to make their dreams come true, it’s all about how willing you are to achieve it.”
Al-Ali said he saw many Saudi skaters with great potential and believed the sport could gain more popularity, but that many faced an issue when it came to developing their skills.
“They (skaters) fall under the freestyle category but (would) rather not be labeled,” he added. “It’s all about your imagination. What we imagine we apply on the ice. It’s as simple as that.”
He formed the “Skate Army,” a group of freestylers who combine ice skating, roller skating or rollerblading.

The beginning
Ice skaters were the first to join back in 2007-2008, with newcomers swelling the ranks over the years.
“It all started in a mall in Jeddah. For a while, we were trained under the late instructor Ali Ma’arouf. Before his passing by a couple of weeks, he kept on telling me: ‘You’re the person I’m counting on in this rink, you’re the one that’s going to lead the guys to something.’”

I will always say it (ice skating) means a lot because sometimes I feel like I can fly and do all the crazy moves I have in mind.

Raeah Al-Attas

He added that although not many people were interested in the beginning, he never gave up and neither did they because they knew he was there for them and was always going to try and deliver something.
His main goal is to be able to provide those who are interested in the sport with proper training, guidance, facilities and the right equipment, whether it was for ice skating or any other sport related to skating.
With sights set high, even as far as reaching the Olympics, Al-Ali said that the Skate Army would continue to grow and achieve their goals.

Topics: skates

Related

Offbeat
Saudi couple walk down the aisle wearing roller skates
Sport
Saudi Sports for All Federation leads surge in local women’s sports

Latest updates

Russian ex-Gulag town on China’s doorstep eyes rebirth
UAE records 513 new coronavirus cases
Why young Saudis are getting their skates on
Saudi e-learning portal ushers in ‘new normal’ with virtual classrooms
Scotland’s coach Clarke wary of Czech second-string in Nations League

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.