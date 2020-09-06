You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia’s capital running out of space for COVID-19 dead

Indonesia’s capital running out of space for COVID-19 dead

Government workers wearing protective suits carry a mock-up of a coffin of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victim as others carry signs displaying information about the number of COVID-19 cases on a main road to warn people about the dangers of the disease as the outbreak continues in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 28, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mecq5

Updated 06 September 2020
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

Indonesia’s capital running out of space for COVID-19 dead

  • Infections rising due to eased social restrictions
Updated 06 September 2020
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

JAKARTA: A cemetery in Indonesia’s coronavirus-stricken capital could soon run out of land allocated for COVID-19 graves due to a rise in the number of burials taking place in recent weeks.  

A leader of one of the four gravedigging teams in East Jakarta's Pondok Ranggon cemetery said that management had assigned another plot – the last one available in the graveyard – for roughly 1,000 graves. Gravediggers are currently working on the fifth plot of land for COVID-19 victims since they began burying bodies in line with coronavirus health protocols in early March.

“We could run out of graves in the last plot within a month,” Imang Maulana told Arab News. “The current plot can accommodate up to 700 graves, but we buried almost 400 bodies in the past two weeks with the most recent spike on Saturday, Sept. 5, when we buried 37 bodies in a day. Before that, the highest number of bodies we buried was 36 on Aug. 31. I thought that was the record number of burials we had, but the record was broken on Saturday.”

The Pondok Ranggon cemetery is one of the city’s two public cemeteries with assigned plots to bury those who have died from or are suspected to have contracted the virus. The other one is Tegal Alur cemetery in West Jakarta.

Data from Jakarta’s COVID-19 website showed that from Aug. 23 to Sept. 4 there were 598 coronavirus burials in the city, with 60 on Sept. 2, the highest since the 54 reported on April 8.

Maulana and his team of 22 gravediggers are some of the firsthand witnesses to the city’s outbreak.

Jakarta remains the center of Indonesia’s outbreak, with more than 10,000 active cases to date, out of a total of 46,333 confirmed cases with 1,176 new infections reported on Sunday and a total of 1,277 deaths.

Maulana recalled the early days of the pandemic when the gravediggers had to carry out burials with the new protocols in March, wearing no protective gear except a face mask. “We were afraid as we did not know anything about the health protocol but, in the following week we finally understood the new procedures, and we were equipped with personal protective gear.”

He said there were few bodies to bury after the announcement of the first two confirmed coronavirus cases on March 2, but that burials increased sharply in the following weeks. The workload decreased and has remained consistent since May.

At that time, Jakarta was in the first month of imposing large-scale social restrictions that began on April 10.

He said there were days when they carried out fewer than 10 coronavirus burials until it spiked again recently after Jakarta, as well as other coronavirus-hit regions in Indonesia, loosened social restrictions to revive the battered economy.  

Maulana said the teams were working almost around the clock nowadays to bury the bodies, with each group taking turns to handle regular and COVID-19 burials.

“There were days when we had to bury a body first thing in the morning at 6.30 a.m. or when we thought the day was over and I was already home and cleaned up being with my family, but then duty called at almost midnight to bury a body with the COVID-19 protocol,” he added.

Indonesia reported 3,444 new cases on Sunday, adding to the national caseload of 194,109 with 8,025 deaths in a population of 267 million people.

Topics: Indonesia COVID-19

Related

World
Indonesia sees over 3,000 new coronavirus cases for third successive day
Special
World
Indonesia mulls local production of China-UAE vaccine

Erdogan faces EU sanctions over escalating conflict with Greece, Cyprus

Updated 07 September 2020
Arab News

Erdogan faces EU sanctions over escalating conflict with Greece, Cyprus

Updated 07 September 2020
Arab News

PARIS: Turkey faces EU sanctions over its escalating conflict with Greece and Cyprus, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was warned on Sunday.

European ministers had already discussed “the range of reprisals we could take with regards to Turkey” and the issue will top the agenda at this month’s European Council meeting, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

Turkey sent a hydrocarbon research vessel with a naval escort into Greek territorial waters last month, and Greece responded with naval exercises to defend its territory. 

The tension has illustrated the risk of conflict in the area as Erdogan pursues increasingly aggressively nationalist policies.

Le Drian urged Erdogan to begin talks over its eastern Mediterranean ambitions between now and the European Council meeting on Sept. 24. 

“It’s up to the Turks to show that this matter ... can be discussed,” he said. 

“If so, we can create a virtuous circle for all the problems on the table.”

Otherwise Erdogan could face an “entire series of measures,” he said. 

“We are not short of options, and he knows that.”

Meanwhile Turkey’s armed forces began annual military exercises on Sunday in breakaway northern Cyprus, an isolated “republic” recognized only by Ankara.

Turkey has stationed tens of thousands of troops in the north of the island since it invaded in 1974 after a coup engineered by military rulers in Athens.

Topics: Recep Tayyip Edrogan Turkey-Greece tensions Cyprus

Related

Special
World
Erdogan in new threat to Greece in Eastern Mediterranean
Update
Middle-East
Erdogan’s Hamas meeting angers US 

Latest updates

Hamas leader says group has missiles that can hit Tel Aviv
Djokovic disqualified from US Open after striking line judge with ball
Erdogan faces EU sanctions over escalating conflict with Greece, Cyprus
Pandemic put Algeria’s protests on pause — will they now resume?
Saudi Arabia eager to achieve fair solution to Palestinian issue, King Salman tells Trump

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.