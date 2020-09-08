You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia reports 3,046 new coronavirus cases, 100 deaths

Indonesia reports 3,046 new coronavirus cases, 100 deaths

Lung specialist Koko Harnoko (L) puts on personal protective equipment before visiting COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Bogor General Hospital in the city of Bogor, West Java on September 7, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2mfnm

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Indonesia reports 3,046 new coronavirus cases, 100 deaths

  • There were also 100 deaths in Indonesia overnight
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 3,046 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the national total to 200,035, data from the country’s health ministry website showed.
There were also 100 deaths in Indonesia overnight, taking the total number to 8,230, the highest coronavirus death toll in Southeast Asia.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Special
World
Indonesia’s capital running out of space for COVID-19 dead
Special
World
Indonesia eyes new rules for social media content

Lawyers allege ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero faces risk of torture

Updated 31 min 29 sec ago
AP

Lawyers allege ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero faces risk of torture

Updated 31 min 29 sec ago
AP

JOHANNESBURG: The legal team for “Hotel Rwanda” hero Paul Rusesabagina has filed a complaint with the United Nations special rapporteur on torture asserting that Rusesabagina faces an “immediate risk” of cruel treatment as he remains cut off from lawyers, consular officials and his family more than a week after he appeared in handcuffs in Rwanda.
The complaint filed Monday with Nils Melzer asks for an immediate investigation to make sure Rusesabagina, long an outspoken critic of Rwanda’s government, “is still alive.”
Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Sunday indicated that Rusesabagina might have been tricked into boarding a plane to a country he hasn’t lived in since 1996. “It was actually flawless!” Kagame said in a national broadcast, suggesting that “he brought himself — even if he may not have intended it.”
The family of the 66-year-old Rusesabagina, a Belgian citizen and US permanent resident, has said he would never knowingly board a plane for Rwanda and was “kidnapped.”
Rwanda accuses Rusesabagina of leading a terrorist group that has killed Rwandans. It points to a video posted online in late 2018 in which he expresses support for an armed wing of his opposition political platform and says “the time has come for us to use any means possible to bring about change in Rwanda, as all political means have been tried and failed.”
Rusesabagina in the past has denied accusations that he financially supports Rwandan rebels, saying he is being targeted for criticizing Kagame’s administration over human rights abuses.
Rusesabagina became famous for protecting more than 1,000 people as a hotel manager during Rwanda’s 1994 genocide in which some 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed. For his efforts he was awarded the US Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005.
Rusesabagina’s detention has prompted concern among human rights activists that this was the latest example of the Rwandan government targeting critics beyond its borders.
Kagame on Sunday said Rusesabagina “will have to pay for these crimes.” The complaint filed with the UN special rapporteur says that “elevates the risk of Mr. Rusesabagina being tortured or subjected to cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment, as it provides police and prison authorities license to take justice into their own hands without the need for a legal process.”
A Rwandan lawyer over the weekend asserted he was representing Rusesabagina. The legal complaint rejects that, saying “it appears this lawyer was appointed without Mr. Rusesabagina’s consent — there is no way Mr. Rusesabagina would interview and voluntarily hire a lawyer without consulting with his own family first.”
It is not clear when Rusesabagina will appear in court. Rwandan law says a suspect can be in provisional detention for 15 days, renewable for up to 90 days.

Topics: Paul Rusesabagina Rwanda

Related

World
’Hotel Rwanda’ hero arrested on terror charges, say police
photos
World
Rwandan’s genocide survivors tormented by horrors 25 years on

Latest updates

Bahrain hires banks for second bond issuance of 2020
Indonesia reports 3,046 new coronavirus cases, 100 deaths
Lawyers allege ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero faces risk of torture
Pakistani rescuers pull 8 more bodies from collapsed mine
Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.