You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia eyes new rules for social media content

Indonesia eyes new rules for social media content

(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nqdys

Updated 05 September 2020
Shinta Eka Puspasari

Indonesia eyes new rules for social media content

  • Follows proposal by TV stations for YouTube, Instagram, Facebook users to get broadcasting licenses
Updated 05 September 2020
Shinta Eka Puspasari

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s netizens may soon have to apply for a license before live streaming content.

This will happen if the country’s Constitutional Court approves a judicial review motion challenging an article in the 2002 Broadcast Law, officials told Arab News on Saturday.

During the last hearing for the motion on Aug. 27, Indonesia’s Communications and Informatics Ministry official, Ahmad M. Ramli, said that if the Constitutional Court approves the review, social media users will not be able to use features such as Facebook Live, Instagram TV or Live, YouTube Live and other live streaming applications to air video content.

“It means, that we must shut down their operations if they do not apply for the permit,” Ramli said, adding that the obligation will also cover individuals as well as business entities.

The motion was filed in June by private broadcasters RCTI and iNews, subsidiaries of Group, one of the country’s largest media groups — owned by businessman-turned-politician, Hary Tanoesoedibjo — with the next hearing scheduled for Sept. 14.

The petition seeks to expand the definition of broadcasting activities to cover live streaming services provided by all Internet-based platforms, including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

According to a court filing, the plaintiffs argue that they had suffered constitutional losses due to “unequal treatment” toward conventional broadcasters and Internet-based audiovisual platforms.

In a written statement obtained by Arab News on Friday, MNC Group corporate legal director, Christophorus Taufik, said that the company wants to “fulfill its constitutional obligation and create a level-playing field for Indonesian digital content creators” through the review.

An expansion of the broadcasting activities’ definition will oblige the platforms to obtain an official license, issued by the ministry. 

The move immediately caused a stir in the country, which has seen robust growth in the number of Internet users over the past few years, mainly due to a spike in smartphone ownership. 

A study released by Hootsuite and Daily Social in January this year said that the number of Indonesian Internet users had increased to 175.4 million last year, up from 17 percent in 2018, out of a total population of 272.1 million.

The same report stated that there were 160 million social media users in 2019, an 8.1 percent increase from the previous year, adding that these netizens spend an average of three hours 26 minutes on social media every day, nearly an hour more than the global average.

Currently, content posted by Indonesian social media users must adhere to the Electronic Information and Transaction (ITE) Law, which makes criminal defamation, hate speech and inciting violence illegal.

Concerns, however, are now being raised that the ongoing judicial review against the Broadcast Law would “strain the rights to free speech” enjoyed by Indonesians and become a “new threat to democracy.”

“The review could also lead to the establishment of a new watchdog agency to filter Internet-based live streaming content,” Yerry Borang, Indonesia content, training and project officer at digital rights NGO Engage Media, told Arab News.

He added that the effectiveness of Indonesia’s broadcast monitoring mechanism was “already questionable.”

“It will also be too arduous to oversee all Internet-based broadcasts and issue license for everyone who wants to use live streaming services,” Borang said.

West Java-based artist and communication lecturer, Sandi Jaya Saputra, agrees and said that the MNC Group had gone “overboard” with the proposal.

Saputra, who hosts a talk show about Indonesia’s visual arts movement on his Instagram account regularly, said that the live stream feature offered by social media platforms “allows him to share knowledge and provide the public with more options to access information.”

“The review filed by MNC Group indicated an intention to muffle our freedom of expression and speech,” he told Arab News.

Meanwhile, MNC’s Taufik denied the allegations that the company wanted to suppress the creativity of Indonesia’s digital content creators, adding that the MNC was “pushing to synchronize” the outdated Broadcast Law with more up-to-date rules such as the Telecommunication and ITE laws.

There are, however, more pressing issues to be addressed when pursuing a revision to the Broadcast Law, Muhamad Heychael, a communication lecturer and activist with the National Broadcast Reform Coalition (KNRP), told Arab News. 

“The move to amend the law had actually begun in 2009 with a focus on, among other things, decentralizing Indonesian broadcasting activities and putting an end to media oligopoly,” he said.

The focus on regulating the operations of social media platforms in Indonesia, he added, should be directed toward main business and economic aspects such as “imposing a mutually beneficial taxation scheme and ensuring that all contents posted on the platforms do not incite hatred or violence.” 

“We still have no idea of how the licensing procedure will take effect, will it affect Internet companies or their users. If the review is approved and the definition of broadcasting activities is expanded, it will restrain efforts to realize President Joko Widodo’s ambition to gain benefit from the Industry 4.0 to develop the country’s economy,” he said.

Topics: Indonesia social media

Related

World
Indonesia sees over 3,000 new coronavirus cases for third successive day
Special
World
Indonesia mulls local production of China-UAE vaccine

State of despair: Millions left off Assam citizen list

Updated 05 September 2020
Sanjay Kumar

State of despair: Millions left off Assam citizen list

  • Assam became the first state in India to file a citizenship list last year when it published the NRC
  • “Two married women have gone insane because their husbands left them after their name was not in the NRC,” an activist said
Updated 05 September 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Ahmed Toweb says his life has taken a turn for the worse since Aug. 31 last year, when his name was left off the National Register of Citizens (NRC), a 7-year-old program to identify “genuine” citizens in India’s eastern state of Assam.
“I’ve faced rejection in three marriage proposals in the last six months. Only my name has been excluded in my family of nine. How is it possible that my parents and other siblings are Indians and I am a foreigner?” Toweb, 28, a social and political activist from Barpara village in the Bongaigaon district of Assam, told Arab News.
“The entire list is faulty and not prepared properly,” he added.
Assam became the first state in India to file a citizenship list last year when it published the NRC, which excluded about 1.9 million people.
The NRC is a by-product of violent civil strife in Assam in the 1980s, when students and political activists led a popular movement to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants.
To end the agitation, New Delhi signed the Assam Accord with students and the local government in 1985. It ordered a new list of citizens and resulted in a decree that people who entered the state after March 25, 1971, would be declared foreigners.
However, following the accord, no real progress was delivered.
In 2013, the Supreme Court expedited the process and fixed a time frame to complete the NRC process, before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014 and claimed credit for the list.
With the advent of the BJP government in Assam in 2016, there were allegations that the party was using the NRC to target Bengali-speaking Muslims and consolidate its core vote bloc among Bengali-speaking Hindus.
To save its core Hindu constituency, the BJP brought in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a law that allows citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Buddhists from neighboring Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, but excludes Muslims.
For Ahmed Toweb, the debacle has caused concern about the future, especially if his appeal to be included in the NRC is rejected.
“I was very active when the NRC was being prepared, helping others to fill up forms and collect the right documents. Muslims thought the NRC would take off the stigma of being called illegal Bangladeshis, but we failed to understand the designs of the government,” he said, adding that Hindus now have the “advantage of the CAA, but we are left to our own fate.”
Those not listed on the NRC are sent a rejection letter by the government, after which they can appeal to the Foreign Tribunal, a quasi-judicial body, and submit documents to “prove their citizenship.”
“It’s more than a year, and the reason for our non-inclusion has not been explained. As a result, we are in limbo,” Toweb said.
Fatema Begum from Bongaigaon district agreed and said she faces the same dilemma. Her husband is in the NRC, but she is not.
“What will happen to my married life and family if I am declared stateless? Already I am facing a problem. I can’t get a ration from the government shop because my name is not in the NRC,” Begum, 29, told Arab News.
Bongaigaon-based social activist, Rubul Iftikar, said Begum is not alone and that “the situation is so grim, that in his district, two married women have gone insane because their husbands left them after their name was not in the NRC.
“Some young girls who are not in the NRC list are not finding a groom. It’s a desperate situation where Muslims are not at all hopeful that the system would give them justice after the introduction of the CAA,” Iftikar told Arab News.
Experts said there are other motivations behind the NRC.
“The most enduring belief is that the NRC has an inherent bias against Muslims,” Assam-based lawyer A Sabur Tapader told Arab News.
Last year, after the release of the NRC, the BJP rejected the list and called for a review following reports that more than 60 percent of the 1.9 million left out were Hindus.
“The NRC is a political tool for the ruling BJP, and they want to woo the Bengali Hindu voters again by saying that they are fighting for them in court,” he added.
Now there are reports that the BJP is moving the Supreme Court to review the NRC again.
In the meantime, the process has left Bengali Hindus feeling confused, too, with some saying they have become a “political pendulum.”
“It’s difficult to trust the government. Assam will never accept the CAA because of its history. The government just wants to keep the issue alive and keep people fighting in the name of religion,” said Biplab Das of Sonipat district in Assam.
Das’ name is in the list, but his children are not included in the NRC.
Tapader said that with Assam elections scheduled for early next year, the government is reaching out to the Supreme Court to seek a reprieve.
“They have not yet framed the rules of the CAA, and it takes time to implement it. So people now understand the hidden motive of the BJP,” he said.
Delhi-based political analyst Jayanta Kalita said the BJP has an “ulterior motive” in implementing the NRC.
“The BJP had an ulterior motive when it talked about the NRC before 2014. It was not at all concerned about the grave threat posed by the influx of migrants from Bangladesh to Assam’s ethnic demography. Assam made a mistake by trusting the BJP. It showed its true communal colors by passing the CAA that is intended to benefit Hindu migrants,” Kalita told Arab News.
“Assam can’t be allowed to become a dumping ground for illegal immigrants,” he added.

Topics: Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) India BJP

Related

World
Floods kill scores in India’s tea-growing Assam; nine rhinos drown

Latest updates

’No sign of life’ in search for Beirut blast survivor
Parents, experts weigh in on threat targeted ads pose to Saudi children
Madinah governor launches E-platform to inform citizens about the development projects
INTERVIEW: Cash is no longer king at Middle East checkouts, says Network International CEO Simon Haslam
Nissan unveils cost-saving process

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.