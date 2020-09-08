You are here

British-Iranian woman Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces a new charge - state TV

In this file handout photo released by the Free Nazanin campaign on August 23, 2018 shows Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (R) embracing her daughter Gabriella in Damavand following her release from prison for three days. (AFP)
Reuters

DUBAI: British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was summoned by an Iranian Revolutionary Court on Tuesday and informed about a new charge, state TV reported.
"The branch 15 of the Islamic Revolutionary court summoned Nazanin Zaghari and her designated lawyer this morning and informed her of a new indictment," an unnamed official told State TV.

Denmark: Tunisia should take migrants rescued off Malta

Updated 08 September 2020
AP

Denmark: Tunisia should take migrants rescued off Malta

  • More than a month ago, the Maersk Etienne rescued the migrants from a flimsy fishing boat
  • Malta, which had asked the tanker to rescue the migrants on Aug. 4, often balks at taking in rescued migrants
Updated 08 September 2020
AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Denmark says that “Tunisia is responsible for receiving” the 27 migrants who were rescued in the Mediterranean by a Danish-flagged chemical tanker.
More than a month ago, the Maersk Etienne rescued the migrants, including a pregnant woman and a child, from a flimsy fishing boat just before it sank in the central Mediterranean. Its owners, Maersk Tankers, said food and fresh water are running low.
Denmark “stands ready to assist the Tunisian government,” acting Danish immigration minister Kaare Dybvad Bek said Monday in a statement. Most of the migrants are from north Africa.
He added that the Scandinavian country “is in dialogue with relevant parties and countries in the area and is trying through diplomatic channels to find a way to disembark the 27 people safely in port.”
“It is a very unfortunate situation,” Dybvad Bek said.
Despite weeks of contacts between Maltese authorities and company representatives, the 186-meter-long (610-foot) vessel remains stuck in international waters 17 miles (27 kilometers) off Malta with no solution in sight.
Malta, which had asked the tanker to rescue the migrants on Aug. 4, often balks at taking in rescued migrants.

