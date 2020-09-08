You are here

Denmark, Tunisia tussle over rescued migrants as IOM rescue 80 people in Sahara desert

An IOM community mobilizer from Dirkou, Niger, who was part of a joint Search and Rescue mission with Niger's authorities into the remote reaches of the Sahara desert north of Agadez, helps some of the 83 abandoned migrants to board vehicles taking them to safety on September 3, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 08 September 2020
Agencies

  • Denmark “stands ready to assist the Tunisian government,” acting Danish immigration minister Kaare Dybvad Bek said Monday
  • Drivers abandoned four trucks carrying the migrants from Nigeria, Togo, Mali and Ghana with no food or water in the Sahara
COPENHAGEN: Denmark on Monday said Tunisia was responsible for taking in 27 migrants who were rescued in the Mediterranean by a Danish-flagged tanker that has not been able to find a European port to accept them, a claim that Tunisia is rejecting.
The dispute over who should take in the migrants on the Maersk Etienne is the latest development in Europe’s endless struggle to cope with the tens of thousands taking to the Mediterranean Sea in smugglers’ boats each year to find a safer, better life.
More than a month ago, the Maersk Etienne rescued the migrants, including a pregnant woman and a child, from a flimsy fishing boat just before it sank in the central Mediterranean. Its owners, Maersk Tankers, now say food and fresh water are running low on the ship.
Despite weeks of talks between Maltese authorities and the company, the 186-meter-long (610-foot) vessel remains stuck in international waters 27 kilometers (17 miles) off Malta with no solution in sight.
Denmark “stands ready to assist the Tunisian government,” acting Danish immigration minister Kaare Dybvad Bek said Monday, adding that Denmark is talking with other EU nations about finding a way to safely disembark the 27 migrants.
Malta, which had asked the tanker to rescue the migrants on Aug. 4, often balks at taking in rescued migrants.
A Tunisian foreign ministry spokesperson said the migrants were not Tunisia’s responsibility, since they left from the Libyan city of Zuwara, capsized off Malta and were rescued by a Danish ship. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the press.
The official said the Maersk Etienne had entered into negotiations with Malta but not with Tunisia.
The Maltese government has insisted it only asked the tanker to fulfill its maritime obligations to rescue the migrants, noting that the rescue occurred in Tunisia’s search-and-rescue area.
“The Danish-flagged vessel was never instructed to proceed to Malta by the Maltese authorities,” it said.
Meanwhile, more than 80 African migrants have been rescued from the Sahara desert after they were robbed and left to die by people they had paid to smuggle them to Libya, the UN migration agency said on Tuesday, citing survivors.
Drivers abandoned four trucks carrying the migrants from Nigeria, Togo, Mali and Ghana with no food or water about 230 km (143 miles) north of the Sahara crossroad town of Niger’s Dirkou after spotting military vehicles.
Three days later, an IOM UN rescue team found the group, which included children, by chance on Sept. 3. Many were dehydrated, injured and in need of immediate medical assistance.
Spokesman Paul Dillon told Reuters it was not unusual for smugglers, who tend to take payment upfront from people desperate to reach Europe, to abandon their passengers if they fear they will be intercepted.
“Sometimes smugglers return without their passengers. It’s not a rare event,” he said. “They know the consequences of leaving people stranded in the desert. It’s very troubling this disregard for human life.”
Since 2016, IOM has helped rescue over 20,000 migrants from the Sahara desert — one of the most perilous parts of the journey for West Africans risking their lives to seek jobs in Europe.
The rescue teams have helped 321 people so far this year, excluding the latest group.
But sometimes they just find remains.
“Past SAR operations have recovered bodies buried in the sand,” Dillon said, referring to joint operations with Niger authorities. “It’s a vast space and there are many, many routes north and we don’t have resources for patrols,” he added.
(With Reuters and AP)

Topics: Tunisia migrants Denmark Sahara Desert UN

Indonesia arrests three over $4.2m coronavirus fraud

Indonesia arrests three over $4.2m coronavirus fraud

  • Global cybercrime group targeted Italian health supplier, police allege
JAKARTA: Indonesian police have arrested three local members of an international cybercrime syndicate over an alleged $4.2 million fraud on an Italian company involving the supply of medical equipment, including ventilators for coronavirus patients.

The arrests were made after police intercepted emails between Althea Italia S.p.a, an Italian health service provider, and a Chinese company, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics.

The medical equipment was due to be supplied as part of an agreement between the two firms signed in late March this year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy.

However, according to police, on May 6, the three suspects sent an email to Althea Italy posing as the Chinese company’s European manager, informing the Italian firm of a change in bank account details for the transfer payment for the ventilators and monitors.

Comm. Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, chief of the Criminal Investigation Department, told a press conference on Monday that those arrested are from North Sumatra, West Java and Banten provinces, but declined to provide any other details.

Police said that the suspects allegedly instructed Althea to transfer the money to the account of a fictitious company named CV Shenzhen Mindray Bio Medical Electronics Co. Ltd, at Bank Syariah Mandiri, a subsidiary of Indonesia’s state lender Bank Mandiri. 

Althea filed a complaint with Interpol in Rome after it failed to receive the medical equipment on time.

Prabowo said that after being notified of the fraud, police worked with Indonesia’s Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center to trace the three transactions to the Bank Syariah Mandiri account, which led to the arrests of the culprits.

“The three suspects planned and executed the scheme by establishing the fictitious company and opening the Bank Syariah Mandiri account used to dupe the victim. Police seized 56.8 billion rupees ($3.8 million) from the culprits,” Prabowo said.

However, the suspected mastermind of the crime, allegedly a Nigerian, is still at large, he said.

In addition to the seized money, an SUV, a motorcycle, and documents related to land and property bought using the stolen money were also shown during the press conference.

With the number of coronavirus cases rising across the world, a surge is expected in demand for ventilators to treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients. 

The Ventilators Market Global Report 2020, released by Market Study Report in April this year, predicted the global market for the devices would grow from $4.68 billion in 2019 to $12.1 billion this year.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Health Ministry issued production licenses for five ventilator prototypes developed by Indonesian universities and research agencies in mid-August this year.

Indonesia has 8,413 ventilators in 2,867 hospitals across the archipelago, Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto told a hearing at the House of Representatives on April 2, while work is underway to produce locally made ventilators to meet the high demand.

As of Tuesday, there were 200,035 confirmed cases in the country, with 8,230 deaths and 142,958 recoveries, according to data from the government’s COVID-19 response team.

Topics: Indonesia Coronavirus

