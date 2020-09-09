The sixth Saudi Film Festival, which came to an end this week, included live broadcasts of discussions and screening of films produced by both young and experienced filmmakers.

Commenting on the event, Festival Director Ahmed AlMulla said it was an unprecedented experience due to the unusual circumstances caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. He said: “I congratulate all filmmakers who have participated with us in the various programs and events.”

AlMulla is a well-known literary figure with decades of experience in organizing and managing art and literary activities.

He obtained a bachelor’s degree in social studies at King Saud University’s College of Arts in 1982.

He has been a part-time adviser to the chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts since January 2018.

AlMulla served as a member of the board of directors of the Cultural Resource Foundation in 2018.

He worked as director of the Culture and Arts Society in Dammam from December 2013 to January 2018.

From 2006 to 2011, AlMulla served as administrative director and member of the board of directors of the Literary Club in the Eastern Province.

He is also an experienced journalist having worked as the editor in chief of Al-Riyadi newspaper from 1997 to 2003.

He was the director of cultural and social activities at King Faisal University between 1983 and 1996.

AlMulla is an accomplished poet and has won many awards and accolades including the Muhammad Al-Thubaiti Poetry Prize in 2016.

He has attended several literary and cultural events across the world. AlMulla is an author with several books to his credit and a columnist for different Arabic dailies.