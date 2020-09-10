You are here

Saudi Culture Ministry to launch first oil museum

Updated 10 September 2020
SPA

Saudi Culture Ministry to launch first oil museum

Updated 10 September 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture, in partnership with the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC), has announced the launch in July 2022 of the first permanent museum on oil.
The Black Gold Museum, at KAPSARC’s headquarters in Riyadh, will see the participation of artists from different countries. Through its diverse content, the museum will provide a creative account of the journey of oil in human life, from raw material to its contemporary compositions, through innovative artwork based on contemporary expressive concepts.
The museum is part of the Quality of Life Program 2020, which is part of the Vision 2030 reform plan.
The museum falls under the umbrella of the Specialized Museums initiative announced by the ministry.
The initiative includes art museums specialized in creative fields to be launched successively in a number of Saudi cities.
The Black Gold Museum will contain more than 200 contemporary works of art, and will host annual exhibitions and educational programs for all age segments.

Decision to resume international flights to be based on virus spread: Saudi minister

Updated 32 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Decision to resume international flights to be based on virus spread: Saudi minister

  • Saudi Arabia suspended international flights in March
Updated 32 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The decision to resume international flights to Saudi Arabia is going to be based on the spread of the virus, the Saudi health minister said.
“We care about the safety of all and thus we are taking all the necessary precautionary measures,” Tawfiq Al-Rabiah told Al-Ekhbariya.

Tawfiq Al-Rabiah. (SPA/File)


“As long as we still have cases, we will always be evaluating the situation so that we would be taking the right decision. Our decision is based on the spread of the virus and the overall situation, under the directives of King Salman,” he said.

Saudi Arabia suspended international flights on March, 15. to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the Kingdom.
On Monday, the Kingdom extended visa and residency permit validity for residents outside the country who cannot return due to the closure.

