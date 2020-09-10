Saudi Culture Ministry to launch first oil museum

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture, in partnership with the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC), has announced the launch in July 2022 of the first permanent museum on oil.
The Black Gold Museum, at KAPSARC’s headquarters in Riyadh, will see the participation of artists from different countries. Through its diverse content, the museum will provide a creative account of the journey of oil in human life, from raw material to its contemporary compositions, through innovative artwork based on contemporary expressive concepts.
The museum is part of the Quality of Life Program 2020, which is part of the Vision 2030 reform plan.
The museum falls under the umbrella of the Specialized Museums initiative announced by the ministry.
The initiative includes art museums specialized in creative fields to be launched successively in a number of Saudi cities.
The Black Gold Museum will contain more than 200 contemporary works of art, and will host annual exhibitions and educational programs for all age segments.
