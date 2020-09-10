You are here

Experts discuss ways to protect Saudi Arabia's heritage

Hobbyists and amateurs are the foundation the commission depends on in order to raise awareness about the national, cultural and economic value of heritage, says commission head. (SPA)
Updated 10 September 2020
SPA

Experts discuss ways to protect Saudi Arabia’s heritage

Updated 10 September 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Jasir Al-Herbish, CEO of the Saudi Heritage Commission, met recently with hobbyists and amateurs involved in the Kingdom’s heritage.
The virtual meeting was attended by 160 people from across the Kingdom and the national heritage directors of the Kingdom’s regions.
Al-Herbish gave his thanks to those who took part in the meeting, which was part of a series of discussions with people who are interested, concerned and specialized in heritage.
He said that they are the foundation the commission depends on in order to raise awareness about the national, cultural and economic value of heritage. He added that the commission relies on participants to raise awareness of heritage.
During the meeting, Al-Herbish gave information about the commission, including its goals and mission in light of the Ministry of Culture’s strategy.
He also addressed the amateurs and hobbyist’s role in promoting, introducing and preserving heritage, and discussed the commission’s role in supporting and developing these activities.

Decision to resume international flights to be based on virus spread: Saudi minister

Updated 10 September 2020
Arab News

Decision to resume international flights to be based on virus spread: Saudi minister

  • Saudi Arabia suspended international flights in March
Updated 10 September 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The decision to resume international flights to Saudi Arabia is going to be based on the spread of the virus, the Saudi health minister said.
“We care about the safety of all and thus we are taking all the necessary precautionary measures,” Tawfiq Al-Rabiah told Al-Ekhbariya.

Tawfiq Al-Rabiah. (SPA/File)


“As long as we still have cases, we will always be evaluating the situation so that we would be taking the right decision. Our decision is based on the spread of the virus and the overall situation, under the directives of King Salman,” he said.

Saudi Arabia suspended international flights on March, 15. to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the Kingdom.
On Monday, the Kingdom extended visa and residency permit validity for residents outside the country who cannot return due to the closure.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

