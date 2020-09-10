Experts discuss ways to protect Saudi Arabia’s heritage

RIYADH: Jasir Al-Herbish, CEO of the Saudi Heritage Commission, met recently with hobbyists and amateurs involved in the Kingdom’s heritage.
The virtual meeting was attended by 160 people from across the Kingdom and the national heritage directors of the Kingdom’s regions.
Al-Herbish gave his thanks to those who took part in the meeting, which was part of a series of discussions with people who are interested, concerned and specialized in heritage.
He said that they are the foundation the commission depends on in order to raise awareness about the national, cultural and economic value of heritage. He added that the commission relies on participants to raise awareness of heritage.
During the meeting, Al-Herbish gave information about the commission, including its goals and mission in light of the Ministry of Culture’s strategy.
He also addressed the amateurs and hobbyist’s role in promoting, introducing and preserving heritage, and discussed the commission’s role in supporting and developing these activities.
