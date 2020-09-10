You are here

Huge blaze at Beirut port alarms residents a month after massive blast

A military source said early indications suggested the blaze started when cooking oil in the port area caught fire and spread to stores of tires. (AP)
A Reuters witness saw flames rising up in the devastated port area, although it was not immediately clear what caused the blaze. (Social media)
Huge blaze at Beirut port alarms residents a month after massive blast

  • State-run National News Agency said the fire was at a warehouse where tires are placed
BEIRUT: A fire at Beirut port on Thursday sent up a large column of black smoke into the sky over the Lebanese capital a little more than a month since a massive blast devastated the port facilities and surrounding area.

A military source said early indications suggested the blaze started when cooking oil in the port area caught fire and spread to stores of tires. At one point, live television footage showed flames licking up near a pile of tires in a smashed warehouse.

Army helicopters dropped water on the fire, as firefighters battled the blaze on the ground.

Governor of Beirut Marwan Abboud urged citizens not to come near the port in order to preserve their safety, and not to hinder the work of firefighters, Lebanon's state news agency NNA reported.

The fire was at a warehouse where tires are placed, according to NNA. 

First Lieutenant in the Beirut Fire Brigade, Michel Al-Murr, confirmed to Arab News that the fire took place in the duty-free area of the port where tires and oil are stored.

“We do not yet know the cause of the fire, but our priority is putting out the fire immediately,” Al-Murr said. 

Firefighters were shown in television footage dousing the port fire surrounded by mangled remains of warehouses destroyed in last month's explosion, which was caused by a store of ammonium nitrate that had been kept in poor condition at the port for years.

Lebanese TV stations quoted workers in Beirut’s port saying that “work was underway to open passages within one of the Beirut Cargo Center’s hangars in order to remove all remaining goods and clean the place.”

They added that they were cutting through the iron doors using a “fire-cutting machine” which led to the outbreak of the fire in the warehouse.

The fire sparkied alarm among Lebanese still reeling from a devastating dockside explosion that disfigured the capital last month.

The Aug. 4 explosion killed more than 190 people, injured around 6,500 and damaged thousands of buildings in the Lebanese capital.

The sight of another huge fire a month later created panic among residents traumatized by last month's explosion.

(With agencies)

Egyptians show solidarity to Sudan after floods

Egyptians show solidarity to Sudan after floods

  • Dozens of Egyptian celebrities also participated in support of Sudan
  • Egyptian Minister of Health Hala Zayed traveled to Khartoum Tuesday at the head of a medical delegation
CAIRO: Thousands of Egyptians have taken to their social media accounts to express solidarity with the Sudanese people in light of the recent, devastating floods, which resulted in the death and injury of hundreds and the displacement of thousands forced to leave their homes due to the high water levels.
On Twitter, the hashtags #WeStandWithSudan and #FromMyHeartPeaceToKhartoum trended. 
Egyptian Minister of Health Hala Zayed traveled to Khartoum on Tuesday evening at the head of a medical delegation of 20 doctors, nurses, and specialists in the fight against pandemics, bringing with them medical supplies and vaccines.
The minister assured her Sudanese counterpart of Egypt’s full support, affirming that Egypt would be ready to meet any of Sudan’s health needs. 
“We will help you with any shortage of doctors, medical devices or medicines,” Zayed said.
“Our dear people in Sudan need a sincere Arab stance, government aid and urgent donations that alleviate their suffering after this natural disaster that left [many dead], hundreds wounded and countless displaced,” one Tweet said. 
“From my heart, peace to Khartoum. What is happening in Sudan, specifically Khartoum and around it, is a real disaster that is not less [devastating] than the explosion of Beirut, it may be greater. The flooding of the Nile River is a picture worth a million words,” another Tweet said.
Dozens of Egyptian celebrities also participated in support of Sudan. 
Egyptian actress Sherihan wrote on her Twitter account: “May God protect the people of Sudan, peace to Khartoum.” 
Actor Mahmoud Hemida shared pictures of the flood with the comment: “My sincere condolences to the people of Sudan and the victims of the torrents and floods.”
Actor Ahmed Amin published a picture of torrents in Sudan on his Instagram account with the comment: “Egypt and Sudan are an extension of each other by nature.
“Sudan declared a state of emergency now due to the torrents and floods, which have caused deaths, injuries, and the destruction of more than 100 thousand homes,” Amin continued. 
“Businessmen and those capable, support the people of Sudan, help them in their ordeal. Good people deserve a decent life. They have endured so much,” actress May Kassab wrote.
Actor Mohammed Mamdouh wrote: “Sudan is a neighboring country in need and deserves the support of every one of us, just like any country we supported before this. God help them and relieve them from the disaster which they are in.”
Last Monday, Egypt announced the opening of an air bridge with Sudan to send aid to those affected by the floods.
Tamer Al-Rifai, spokesman for the Egyptian military, announced that, under the direction of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, it was decided to establish the air bridge to send urgent aid to those affected by the floods in Sudan and South Sudan.
Professor Hussein Al-Sayed spoke to Arab News about his memories of Sudan, stressing the kindness of its people. 
Hossam Ali, a university student, told Arab News that the pictures he saw of the flood in Khartoum were very painful. He called on countries to open accounts for public donations to support Sudan and rebuild the homes that were destroyed.
“This is the time for real solidarity between Arab countries, which should not leave the Sudanese people alone in their ordeal,” Ali’s colleague Hana Hussein said.
On Wednesday, talks began between Egypt and Sudan, headed by Zayed, to discuss the needs of the health system in Sudan and support it in overcoming its current crisis. Large quantities of urgent aid have already been supplied to those affected by the floods.

