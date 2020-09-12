You are here

Nuggets stun Clippers 111-105 in Game 5 to take 3-2 lead

Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap (4) and LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (31) battle for a loose ball during the first half of game five in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant (right) blocks a shot by LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) as Denver center Nikola Jokic (15) assists during game five in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
AP

  • The Clippers are searching for the franchise’s first appearance in a conference finals
  • The Nuggets came back from a 3-1 deficit to win their first-round series against Utah
AP

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida: Paul Millsap scored 14 of his 17 points in the third quarter, Michael Porter Jr. made a late 3-pointer and the Denver Nuggets overcame a 15-point, second-half deficit to stun the Los Angeles Clippers 111-105 on Friday night in Game 5.
Denver — down 16 in the first half — trailed 61-46 with 9:42 remaining in the third before rallying behind the 35-year-old Millsap.
The Nuggets took their first lead on Nikola Jokic’s 3-pointer with 7:06 left and extended it to eight. After the Clippers pulled within a basket, Porter hit a deep 3-pointer with 1:11 remaining to all but wrap it up.
Jamal Murray finished with 26 points, and Jokic added 22 points and 14 rebounds to help the Nuggets pull to 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. Game 6 is Sunday.
This marked Denver’s fourth elimination-game win of this postseason, the team’s most since capturing six win-or-go-home games during the 1994 playoff run. The Nuggets came back from a 3-1 deficit to win their first-round series against Utah.
Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points and Paul George added 26 for the Clippers, who are searching for the franchise’s first appearance in a conference finals. They’re 0-6 in games where they could clinch a trip to the conference finals.
Millsap and Marcus Morris jawed at each other face-to-face late in the first half and had to be separated. Morris was given a technical foul.

TIP-INS
Nuggets: Gary Harris fouled out with 1:58 remaining. He had seven points.
Clippers: G Patrick Beverley finished with 10 points. ... Morris added 12 points.

9/11 MEMORIES
Clippers coach Doc Rivers and Nuggets coach Michael Malone reflected on their memories on the 19th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.
Rivers had just returned home in Orlando after a trip to Australia when he awoke to the news that began to hit. Nearly 3,000 people were killed as Al-Qaeda hijackers took control of four planes, sending two of the planes into New York’s World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and the fourth into a field in Pennsylvania.
“Just like every American that day, we were in awe. We were saddened and we just needed answers,” Rivers said. “It was a sad day for our country.”
Malone was working in New York under coach Jeff Van Gundy and was at team’s practice facility. He remembered an equipment manager telling them to turn on the television.
“It was surreal. You felt so vulnerable,” Malone said. “I reflected on that today with it being 19 years ago and the tragic memories that you have.”

HEART-TO-HEART
Malone said he spoke with Porter about publicly expressing his frustrations over his role like the rookie did after Game 4.
“During the playoffs, the last thing you want is any type of distraction,” Malone said. “If those frustrations are there for Michael, for anybody, it’s much better to keep those conversations internal, in the locker room and among ourselves.”

NEW YORK: When tennis resumed last month from a five-month hiatus prompted by the coronavirus outbreak, it was impossible to know exactly what to expect.
Turns out Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka have been far and away the two best women in the sport, which is why they will face each other Saturday in the US Open final.
“Honestly,” Osaka said, “like, no one remembers anyone but the winner.”
She is 10-0 since the sport returned.
Azarenka lost her very first match back but has reeled off 11 consecutive victories since, capped by a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 elimination of Serena Williams in the semifinals Thursday night.
Osaka and Azarenka were supposed to meet in the final of the Western & Southern Open two weeks ago — that tournament was moved from its usual home in Ohio to Flushing Meadows as part of a two-event “controlled environment” to limit travel during the pandemic — but Osaka withdrew because of an injured left hamstring.
That hasn’t hampered her during the US Open, which she won in 2018, then followed up with a title at the 2019 Australian Open.
Osaka and Azarenka both have been playing clean tennis from the baseline. Osaka — whose coach used to work with Azarenka — relies mainly on her big forehand; Azarenka’s top stroke is her backhand.
One intriguing element should be Osaka’s serving against Azarenka’s returning. Osaka ranks No. 2 in the 128-woman field by winning 93% of her service games, 65 of 70; Azarenka ranks No. 2 by winning 55% of her return games, 31 of 56.
“It’s going to be an amazing final. I hope it will be,” Azarenka said. “I’ll have fun.”
In some ways, Osaka right now is where Azarenka was nearly a decade ago: early 20s, already been ranked No. 1, already a two-time Grand Slam champion.
“Her success came pretty quick, right? Suddenly she came from, like, a very promising player to this extremely successful player. Won two Slams in a row, was thinking maybe three or four in a row. She was winning almost everything” said Osaka’s coach, Wim Fissette, who used to work with Azarenka. “That’s obviously a moment that you’re young and you feel like maybe you’re invincible, unbeatable. Maybe you take things a little bit for granted. I think that could be a big mistake because it sets the expectations too high.”
On Saturday, Osaka, 22, will be trying to collect her third championship from the past seven major tournaments — and Azarenka, who is 31, will be in her first Slam title match since 2013 in New York. She won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013 and lost to Williams in the US Open finals both years.
Speaking about those long ago days, Azarenka described herself this way: “I was young. My ego was way too big.”
Asked to elaborate, she said, “When you’re coming up from kind of nothing, then you become a No. 1 player in the world, sometimes you can start to think you’re invincible and that you’re better than everybody. And it’s not true. So the ego starts to grow. It’s very hurtful when it gets damaged. So instead of getting the ego damaged, I tried to remove that and learn from my mistakes ... realizing, maturing, that being a tennis player doesn’t make you better or worse than anybody else, that you’re still human.”
She left the tour for a bit to become a mother; her 3-year-old son, Leo, has been staying with her at a private home on Long Island during these past two tournaments. There have been some rough patches on court recently, including going a calendar year without a match win until her current streak.
“She’s had a lot of, I would say, downs in her career. She started on a lot of highs,” said Williams, a good friend of Azarenka’s. “I don’t know how she stayed positive, to be honest. That’s a good lesson for all of us. No matter what, you’ve just got to keep going. Hopefully she keeps living her dream.”

