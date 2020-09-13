You are here

  • Home
  • World’s largest carbon market faces revamp under EU plan

World’s largest carbon market faces revamp under EU plan

The EU is hoping to meet emissions targets by reducing greenhouse gas output. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ggmcc

Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

World’s largest carbon market faces revamp under EU plan

  • Fossil fuel taxes, tighter permit caps and production cuts proposed in bid to meet 2050 zero emission target
Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The world’s biggest carbon trading market faces a major overhaul under EU climate change plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions faster this decade, a draft seen by Reuters shows.

Under the EU emissions trading system (ETS) factories and power plants have to buy pollution permits to cover the greenhouse gases they emit, while airlines must do so for flights within Europe.

The draft document, which confirms that the European Commission will next week propose that the EU sets a target to cut emissions from 1990 levels by “at least 55 percent” by 2030, lays out options it is considering to deliver the new goal.

The commission said it did not comment on leaked documents.

The existing target of a 40 percent cut by 2030 will not be enough for the EU to meet its goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

The new target, which needs national goverment and European Parliament approval, could be met both by reducing production of greenhouse gases and removing them from the atmosphere.

It would also require a tighter cap on the amount of permits in the carbon market, and the rate at which this cap drops each year would need to go beyond the planned rate of 2.2 percent, the draft said.

The commission, which will propose a law containing the ETS reforms by June 2021, will assess what this means for the amount of free permits given to industry, a system designed to avoid companies relocating outside Europe to avoid carbon costs.

An initial analysis found a “significant amount” of free permits would still be available under a tighter cap, the draft said.

The commission will also propose reducing free permits for airlines, while changes to fossil fuel taxes could also help cut emissions, which could make jet fuel more expensive.

The draft confirms plans to expand the ETS into new sectors, including “at least intra-EU maritime transport,” and possibly road transport and buildings.

However, it said the ETS should not replace existing emissions-cutting policies — such as the bloc’s emissions limits for cars, which would be made more ambitious. 

Topics: carbon European Union

Related

Special graphic
Business & Economy
Circular carbon economy holds promise in battle against global warming
Business & Economy
Energy companies must manage their own transition to lower carbon sources, says Aramco director

UK leader warns Brussels over food ‘blockade’

Updated 5 min 1 sec ago
AFP

UK leader warns Brussels over food ‘blockade’

  • “We never seriously believed that the EU would be willing to use a treaty to blockade one part of the UK and cut it off”
Updated 5 min 1 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accused the EU of threatening to impose a food “blockade” between Britain and Northern Ireland that could tear the UK apart, throwing new fuel on the fire of simmering Brexit talks.

Writing in Saturday’s Daily Telegraph newspaper, Johnson said the EU’s stance justified his government’s introduction of new legislation to rewrite its Brexit withdrawal treaty — a bill that is causing deep alarm among his own MPs.

Talks between London and Brussels on a future trading relationship are deadlocked as both sides struggle to prise apart nearly 50 years of economic integration, after British voters opted for a divorce.

Absent a deal by the end of this year, when the full force of Brexit kicks in, Johnson said the EU was bent on an “extreme interpretation” of rules for Northern Ireland.

“We are being told that the EU will not only impose tariffs on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, but that they might actually stop the transport of food products from GB to NI,” he wrote.

“I have to say that we never seriously believed that the EU would be willing to use a treaty, negotiated in good faith, to blockade one part of the UK, to cut it off, or that they would actually threaten to destroy the economic and territorial integrity of the UK.”

The EU has threatened Britain with legal action unless it withdraws the contentious legislation by the end of September, and leaders in the European Parliament on Friday threatened to veto any trade pact if London violates its promises.

Johnson’s accusation drew scorn from Luis Garicano, a Spanish member of the European Parliament.

“I think it’s pretty ridiculous. I think Mr.Johnson insists on having his cake and eating it,” he told BBC radio on Saturday, noting that the treaty’s protocol on Northern Ireland was plain to see when the prime minister signed it in January.

The government’s claim that the treaty contains unforeseen problems was also undercut by a Financial Times report Saturday that British civil servants explicitly highlighted the potential issues in January, at least a week before Johnson signed it.

Under the EU withdrawal treaty, Northern Ireland will enjoy a special status to ensure no return of a border with EU member Ireland, in line with a 1998 peace pact that ended three decades of bloodshed.

The food dispute centers on the EU’s refusal so far to grant Britain “third country” status, which acknowledges that nations meet basic requirements to export their foodstuffs to Europe.

The EU is worried that post-Brexit Britain could undermine its own food standards, as well as rules on state aid for companies, and infiltrate its single market via Northern Ireland.

After another difficult round of trade talks this week in London, chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier said “many uncertainties” remained about Britain’s food export regime after Jan. 1.

“More clarity is needed for the EU to do the assessment for the third-country listing of the UK,” he said in a statement, ahead of another round of talks next week in Brussels.

Johnson said his government remained committed to finding agreement with the EU by the end of the year.

“But we cannot leave the theoretical power to carve up our country — to divide it — in the hands of an international organization,” he wrote, calling the new UK Internal Market Bill a “legal safety net.”

The prime minister’s article appeared after he held a chaotic videoconference on Friday evening with mutinous Conservative MPs who are aghast at the prospect of the government tearing up an international treaty.

Senior Conservative backbencher Robert Neill was unimpressed by Johnson’s calls to push the bill through and prevent a renewal of the Brexit infighting that paralyzed parliament last year.

“I believe it is potentially a harmful act for this country, it would damage our reputation and I think it will make it harder to strike trade deals going forward,” Neill told Channel 4 News.

The government crowed at one breakthrough Friday in clinching its first post-Brexit trade pact, with Japan. But critics noted it would boost Britain’s long-term economic output by just 0.07 percent, and that trade with the EU is far higher.

Topics: United Kingdom Brussels

Related

Business & Economy
UK agrees first major post-Brexit trade deal with Japan
World
Boris Johnson defends Brexit change to avoid UK ‘carve-up’

Latest updates

Car-ismatic Saudi artist to display her latest work in Jeddah for National Day
World’s largest carbon market faces revamp under EU plan
Top military officials review operations of the coalition forces in Yemen
UK leader warns Brussels over food ‘blockade’
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil slides

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.